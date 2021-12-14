House Bill 1947 Printer's Number 2223
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preemptions, providing for restrictions on utility services prohibited.
There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,515 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preemptions, providing for restrictions on utility services prohibited.