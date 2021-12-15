Returnable Plastic Crate Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Returnable Plastic Crate Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Industry Overview
Returnable Plastic Crates (RPCs) are containers that are primarily made of high-density polyethylene or polypropylene. It is used to transfer the products from the field to the market or grocery stores. These containers are excellent for product chilling and perishable products protection. RPCs can be reused and is very effective over domestically manufactured wooden crates, and single-use fiberboard cartons. RPCs are taking over the costly and single-use fiberboard cartons, and domestically manufactured wooden crates. It is very cost-effective and is used in stores across the globe to safely handle various types of fruits and vegetables. The returnable plastic crate market is expected to have a high growth rate in future years due to its ability to keep fruits and vegetables fresh and it also prevents them from getting damaged.
Segment Analysis
The returnable plastic crate market has been segmented and sub-segmented based on Material, Application, Product, and Capacity.
Returnable Plastic Crate Market Analysis – By Material
High-Density Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Based on the material type the returnable plastic crate market is divided into high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP). Reusable HDPE crates are predicted to have the biggest market share during the forecast period. HDPE crates are extensively used due to their multiple advantages that including superior quality, the capacity to withstand extreme temperatures, strong impact protection, and UV resistance. HDPE has a high strength-to-density ratio, which benefits in the creation of more rigid containers than PP.
Returnable Plastic Crate Market Analysis – By Application
Seafood & Meat
Fruits
Vegetables
Food & Beverage
Grocery
Dairy
Bakery
Others
Based on the application the returnable plastic crate market is divided into seafood & meat, fruits, vegetables, food & beverage, grocery, dairy, bakery, others. The application segment is one of the main segments that are driving the growth of the market across the globe. The products getting transported in a returnable plastic crate have fewer chances of disturbing the supply chain and the distribution channels. Most of the products getting transported are perishable and the returnable plastic crate has the ability to keep those products safe. It is also cost-effective and provides UV protection.
Returnable Plastic Crate Market – By Product
Nestable
Stackable
Collapsible
Based on the product the returnable plastic crate market is divided into nestable, stackable, collapsible. Out of multiple varieties of returnable plastic crates, the nestable is holding the major share and is estimated to do the same in the forecasted period. The nestable variety is dominating the market because of its quality such as lightweight, cost-effective, and easy-to-handle characteristics. Stackable variety is also witnessing market growth due to its space-effective elements.
Global Returnable Plastic Crate Market – By Capacity
Up to 10 Liters
10 to 20 Liters
20 to 40 Liters
40 to 60 Liters
Others
The returnable plastic crate market is also segmented on the basis of the capacity of the product. The returnable plastic crate has various types of products with various capacities to store fruits, vegetables, and other products. The crates are available in several such as Up to 10 Liters, 10 to 20 Liters, 20 to 40 Liters, 40 to 60 Liters, Others. It can be used to store fewer products as well as a large number of products.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the North America returnable plastic crate market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. The region started using the returnable plastic crate to pack fresh products. North America is also promoting the uses and various advantages of the returnable plastic crate. With the increasing usage of returnable plastic crates in the region, it is expected that it will push the market growth during the forecast period.
Europe has the highest market share across the globe and is estimated to do the same during the forecast period. In Europe, returnable plastic crates are becoming extremely useful in the supply of flowers and wholesale markets. Netherlands and Germany are the two regions of main flower-producing countries and they are the largest flower importers. This is one of the main reasons that Europe has the largest share in the returnable plastic crate market.
The Asia-Pacific returnable plastic crates market holds the third-largest share of the market followed by Europe and North America. There are various factors that are driving the market growth such as the increasing population in the region as well as increasing disposable income. Increasing population leads to increased demand for all the products and services. As the worldwide leader in the packaging business, the region mainly has players focused on market penetration.
Latin America is believed to have the least share. The use of returnable plastic crates is very low and although the use is increasing slightly even then it is estimated that the region will have the least market share in comparison to other regions.
The returnable plastic crates market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow during the forecast period. The use of returnable plastic crates is increasing in the region to pack fresh vegetables, fruits, grocery, and dairy products among others. It is estimated that demand for returnable plastic crates market will rise in the near future.
Recent Market Developments
On November 16, 2021, Herman Miller is a global manufacturer of office furniture and equipment, as well as home furnishings, and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan. The company has created returnable shipping containers out of ocean-bound plastic.
Competitive Landscape
The returnable plastic crate market is moderately competitive with the local player’s presence, followed by the global companies, contributing to the significant share in the market growth. In addition, some of the key players contributing to the growth of the market are TranPak Inc., Brambles Chep, IFCO Systems, Schoeller Allibert, Tepsa, DS Smith, Rehrig Pacific Company, Gamma-Wopla, Mpact Limited, Ravensbourn Limited, and others. Furthermore, the major players are adopting various new strategies to dominate the market, such as launching new products, expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations, contributing to the global growth of the returnable plastic crate market.
