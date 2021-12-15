Curtains Closed for the 2021 NY Product Design Awards – Winners Announced

2021 NY Product Design Awards: Winners Announced 2022 NY Product Design Awards: Calling for Entries NY Product Design Awards Statuette

Results Now Out for the 2021 NY Product Design Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 NY Product Design Awards drew to a close and its official list of winners has been released. After taking in over 500 entries submitted from all over the world in its inaugural year, the competition intends to honor these talented product designers whose works improve one’s daily life.

The NY Product Design Awards stay true to their mission of honoring product designers, whether they be professionals or dabbling enthusiasts. Created to promote designers and their works which are poised to make the world a better place, the competition intends to spotlight the importance of product design as the world’s approach to the consumption of products continue to evolve.

“The level of completion and foresight shown by the entrants’ work is truly awe-inspiring. The works seen in the NY Product Design Awards truly represent the forefront of the industry,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of the International Awards Associate (IAA), creator of the awards. “The eye for detail and insight to integrate contemporary needs with future ones are certainly humbling qualities.”

IAA extended invitations to industry professionals to join as jurors, as a means of instating impartiality and strict standards of assessment. The jury rifles through the submissions to search for stellar works. By electing these works as winners, it is hoped that it would elevate the industry’s benchmark of excellence and help with the industry’s advancement as a whole.

The Jury & Evaluation Process

The competition puts in measures to ensure impartiality and diversity in perspective for its judging process. By having 16 jurors from as many as 13 countries, IAA ensures a diverse panel of qualified professionals is in place. These individuals are known for their stellar works and can be found under the employ of prestigious companies, such as Global Head of Design at Accell Group Brian Hoehl, Global Design Director at Icona Design Samuel Chuffart, Managing Director / Co-Founder of LR Seoul Joon Kwon, and Industrial Designer at Arena Design Studio Elham Mirzapour, to name a few.

As for impartiality, the blind judging method is put in place to guarantee that. This way, jurors are only able to assess individual entries based entirely on their own respective merits. Assessment is also done using contemporary standards, relevant to the specific fields the submissions are based in.

Participation of International Brands

Despite being in its inaugural year, the 2021 NY Product Design Awards received entries from distinguished companies such as Pininfarina, NITO S.r.l., Shanghai CC Design Co., Ltd., Bea Interiors Design, BAS-IP, Alexander Shorokhoff Uhrenmanufaktur, and KOMA.co.,ltd.

Entrants who created work for other distinguished companies were also present in the competition. These entrants represented companies such as Beats by Dr. Dre, Roborock, 35Newtons, Tramontina, Dali Foods Group, and Prime Health Partners.

“Although dire circumstances were forced upon the world, the perseverance and willpower practiced by these individuals were inspirational, and serve as beacons of hope and inspiration for all,” Kenjo said. “As the industry continues to evolve following the times, we look forward to supporting the talented people who are in it. Seeing their efforts helping the world thrive despite the pandemic, it is good to know that these people are here to help drive our collective future.”