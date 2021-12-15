Step Into 2022 and Honor Excellence with the Vega Digital Awards

2022 Vega Digital Awards: Calling for Entries! 2022 Vega Digital Awards: Transcending Boundaries Vega Digital Awards Statuettes

The International Awards Associate (IAA) continues to honor excellence shown by digital professionals with the Vega Digital Awards.

As the medium evolves and adapts over time, the people behind its evolution deserve to be honored” — Kenjo Ong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) continues to honor excellence shown by digital professionals with the Vega Digital Awards.

“As the medium evolves and adapts over time, the people behind its evolution deserve to be honored,” Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. “If not for them, the boundless possibilities found in the digital space would not be possible. We wish to empower them as they continue to push past boundaries.”

The Vega Digital Awards is one of the fastest-growing awards programs for the digital medium, making it a standout within IAA’s series of award programs.

Vega’s theme for 2022 is decidedly “Transcending Boundaries”, serving as an acknowledgment of those who had gone beyond the normalized practices and who had helped the world stay connected, especially for the past two years.

The competition remains steadfast in its role of honoring promising talents found within the digital media industry, and it aspires to continue its work for years to come. The competition is open to individuals who utilize the digital medium in their work. This includes creatives and professionals in advertising, design, game design, marketing, and web development industries, among many others.

Entries can be submitted as individuals or teams. As submissions are accepted from all over the world, the submission process is done online, with a small fee charged for administrative purposes. The submitted entries will be individually assessed by a jury composed of distinguished professionals. The blind judging method is also employed to ensure impartiality.

The 2022 Vega Statuette embodies the spirits of those who persevere. The statuettes are named after famed stars found across the sky, namely Canopus, Centauri, and Arcturus. Much like the stars, these statuettes are named after, the winners’ works bear great significance.

IAA is an international group of award-winning industry professionals who are dedicated to honoring, promoting, and encouraging creativity and design acuity. IAA hopes to set a new standard of excellence by acknowledging talented creative and design professionals worldwide using their awards programs.

“To witness the continual expansion of the digital horizon firsthand is a privilege for us in the industry,” Ong said. “As the landscape continues to change in the hands of the talented few, I hope our meager acknowledgment is enough to spotlight their marvelous works.”

The competition is accepting entries from November 16, 2021, until April 20, 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to enter before the Early Bird Deadline to save on submission fees.

KEY DATES

• Early Bird: November 16, 2021 – January 5, 2022

• Regular: January 6 - February 9, 2022

• Final: February 10 - March 16, 2022

• Final Extension: March 17 - April 20, 2022

• Early Results Announcement: May 4, 2022

The submission guidelines can be found at https://vegaawards.com/. Past winners’ works can be found on the website, to serve as inspiration for those who are interested in participating.

For more information, contact: