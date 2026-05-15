2026 NY Digital Awards Announces Season 1 Winners, Showcasing Global Excellence in Digital Innovation

2026 NY Digital Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2026 NY Digital Awards S2 Call for Entries

2026 NY Digital Awards reveals winners in creative applications, software innovation, websites, video, branded content, motion graphics, and interface design.

The 2026 NY Digital Awards winners are not simply examples of strong creative work—they define the direction of the digital industry.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 NY Digital Awards has officially revealed the winners for Season 1, honoring exceptional work across digital design, creative applications, software innovation, websites, video, branded content, motion graphics, and interface design. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award continues to recognize work that defines how digital experiences are conceived, built, and delivered across industries.

Setting the Standard for Digital Innovation

This year’s competition received hundreds of entries from over 20 countries, reflecting a broad spectrum of digital work from independent creators, agencies, developers, and global brands. Each submission represents a distinct approach to solving creative and technical challenges, demonstrating how digital design continues to evolve.

2026 Featured Winners

Among this year’s recognized winners are C²Technologies, Inc., HireInfluence, Shenzhen SOYA Studio Co., Ltd., FKD Studio, Shaftesbury, and many others, whose excellence exemplifies execution, innovation, and impact within their respective categories.

In addition to the submitting entities, this year’s winning entries also represent collaborations with leading brands and organizations, including Mondelez: Crumbl x OREO & CHIPS AHOY!, Zara, OPPO, ONEPLUS, Anthem Properties, USAF Air Education & Training Command / Air University, and Guizhou Moutai Liquor Sales Co., LTD, reflecting the role of digital work in delivering strategic and business-driven outcomes.

To view the complete list of digital award winners, visit: https://nydigitalawards.com/winner.php.

Professional and Blind Judging

Entries were evaluated by professionals assembled from the IAA Judging Council, an international panel expertise spanning digital design, technology development, user experience, and creative strategy.

Each entry was evaluated through a structured judging process to ensure consistency, fairness, and alignment with current industry benchmarks. The panel’s collective expertise ensures that recognition is awarded to work that demonstrates both creative distinction and real-world effectiveness.

“The 2026 NY Digital Awards winners are not simply examples of strong creative work—they define the direction of the digital industry,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “From interface design to software innovation, these entries show how digital solutions are evolving to become more intelligent, more integrated, and more outcome-driven. This is the level of work that sets the benchmark for what comes next.”

Season 2 Competition Now Open for Early Bird Entries

Following the announcement of Season 1, the next season of the NY Digital Awards is now open for submissions, inviting digital professionals, agencies, developers, and brands to submit their latest work.

Key Dates:

• Early Bird Deadline: June 17, 2026

• Final Extension Deadline: September 16, 2026

• Winners Announcement: November 6, 2026

Full entry details and deadlines are available at: https://nydigitalawards.com/digital-awards.php.

About NY Digital Awards

The NY Digital Awards is an international competition dedicated to recognizing excellence in digital design and creative innovation. Through a wide range of categories, the award honors individuals and organizations producing work that advances digital experiences and sets new industry standards.

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