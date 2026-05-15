2026 TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards Announces Winners in Leadership, Impact and Organizational Excellence

2026 TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2026 TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards S2 Call for Entries

The 2026 TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards honors winners with achievements in leadership, strategic growth, and organizational success globally.

These winners represent more than achievement. Their success reflects a standard of excellence that extends beyond borders, setting a powerful example for the global business community.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards has officially revealed the winners of Season 1, honoring outstanding achievements in leadership, strategic growth, and organizational success across the global business landscape. Previously TITAN Women in Business Awards, the award recognizes individuals and organizations whose work demonstrates measurable impact, forward-thinking leadership, and sustained contributions to their industries.

Elevating Global Standards of Business Leadership

The 2026 competition received hundreds of entries from over 20 countries, reflecting a wide range of industries including technology, finance, marketing, and professional services.

Through the depth of strategic execution and measurable impact, the TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards continues to serve as a global benchmark for recognizing both operational excellence and leadership significance.

2026 Featured Winners

This season’s winners highlight a diverse group of leaders and organizations reflecting the increasing importance of adaptability, innovation, and leadership in navigating today’s complex business environment.

Featured winners include: Molly Rowan Hamilton (Blueprint Studio / Live Nation), Shahrzad Rafati (RHEI), Meghana Makhija (Amazon), Heidi Krupp (Krupp Agency), Amanda M. Bruno (Morgan Lewis), Olanda Sharp-Buckley (Dell Technologies), Vickie Chen (AviaGames), and many others.

For the complete list of global business award winners, visit: https://titanwomenleadershipawards.com/winner.php

“To be recognized as a TITAN is to stand among those who are actively defining the future of business,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “These winners represent more than achievement. Their success reflects a standard of excellence that extends beyond borders, setting a powerful example for the global business community.”

2026 TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards: Season 2 Now Open

Following the announcement of this season’s winners, the 2026 TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards: Season 2 is now open for entries, continuing its mission to honor excellence in leadership, organizational success, and professional achievement.

Early submissions are now underway, offering participants the opportunity to position their work for international recognition among the next wave of global business leaders. Key deadlines include:

• Early Bird Deadline: June 17

• Final Extension Deadline: September 16

• Results Announcement: November 6

For more information or to submit an entry, visit: https://titanwomenleadershipawards.com/business-awards.php.

About TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards

The TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards is an international competition honoring executives, founders, and organizations driving measurable impact through leadership, strategy, and business performance. Formerly the TITAN Women in Business Awards, the award platform has now expanded to recognize leadership and business excellence at a global level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.