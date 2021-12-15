New IoT Climate Change Technology for Transportation & Energy Presented at Forward Research & Innovation Summit 2021
SensorComm CEO Dr. Kamil Agi discusses application of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to new IoT-based climate change technologies
The opportunity to leverage ML and AI algorithms is not only in how the data is collected (sensors), but also in how that data is converted to information, and then to actionable intelligence.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorComm Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”, “SensorComm” or “SCT”) with offices in New Mexico and California (USA), is pleased to announce the Company’s President & CEO, Kamil Agi, Ph.D., was invited to speak at the Forward Research & Innovation Summit 2021 in Puerto Rico (the “Summit”) on the application of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to new IoT-based climate change technologies for the transportation and energy sectors.
— Kamil Agi, Ph.D., President & CEO, SensorComm Technologies, Inc.
New climate change technology was presented in Dr. Agi’s talk “Machine Learning (ML) and AI to Provide Actionable Intelligence for IoT Systems Addressing Climate Change” in which he discussed how big data analytics combined with the Internet-of-Things (IoT) has implications across all industries. Over 700 attendees participated in the December 10, 2021 Summit.
Part I of Dr. Agi’s talk presented a new IoT-based methane sensor system being developed in conjunction with the University of New Mexico (UNM). The output sensor electronics leverage ML/AI algorithms to identify/differentiate/quantify multiple sources of methane emission (anthropogenic vs. agricultural vs. wetland) using SensorComm’s smart IoT platform to significantly simplify the challenge of mitigation.
Part II of Dr. Agi’s talk demonstrated how pollution from the transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to the existential threat of climate change. Currently, individual polluters (i.e. vehicles driven) are not being identified. As a result, mitigation solutions (e.g. from car/truck manufacturers) intended to address lower emission regulations remain relatively ineffective. A smart IoT pollution monitoring system for vehicles developed by SensorComm (called Wi-NOx™) is helping to solve that problem. Installed at the tailpipe, Wi-NOx™ provides key stakeholders with real-time business intelligence by capturing the NOx footprint of individual vehicles (and drivers) to deliver fuel, greenhouse gas (GHG) and air quality diagnostics. The analytics on the time-series data from individual vehicles helps prioritize repairs, replacements, and/or transitions to renewable energy sources (e.g. electric) enabling governments, cities and transit authorities to accelerate planning and infrastructure changeover.
Dr. Agi concluded: “the opportunity to leverage machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms is not only in how the data is collected (sensors), but also in how that data is converted to information, and then to actionable intelligence.”
The full video of Dr. Agi’s 15 minute presentation is available for viewing on SensorComm’s website: https://www.sensorcommtech.com/climate-change-technology-nox-methane/
Additional information will be made available in future news releases.
Contact: SensorComm Technologies, Inc. (USA) | office@sensorcommtech.com
+1.415.273.9188 | https://sensorcommtech.com | @sensorcommtech
About SensorComm Technologies: SensorComm is building a better, more sustainable world with smart IoT solutions for transportation, healthcare and energy. We provide Wi-NOx™ pollution monitoring systems for vehicles, Data-Centric Care™ for COVID-19 (EvexiaBand™) and emission sensing for natural gas infrastructure. Our systems provide information and intelligence leading to efficiencies that enable individuals to make smarter choices for themselves, and the world around them.
SensorComm is an Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance partner, and a Cisco® Solution Partner Program member. SensorComm’s work is partially supported by the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and U.S. Department of Energy. Cisco® is a registered trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. Intel® is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. EvexiaBand™ device/system is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition and should not be relied upon for any medical purpose. SensorComm Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Disclaimer available at: https://sensorcommtech.com/policies/
Robert Ian
SensorComm Technologies, Inc.
+1 415-273-9188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Video: SensorComm CEO Dr. Kamil Agi Speaks at Forward Research & Innovation Summit on New IoT Climate Change Technology for the Transportation & Energy Sectors.