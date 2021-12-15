Biotech Innovations with Global Marketing Programs for Products Addressing Wellness : Quanta Inc., (Stock Symbol: QNTA)

Share This Article

Biotechnology Innovations with Global Marketing Programs for Products Addressing Wellness & Multiple Conditions Including Covid-19: Quanta Inc., (OTCQB: QNTA)

We have been looking forward to sharing these positive results with the world and see this as a steppingstone to solidifying Aelia’s position as a leader in topical pain relief products using CBD” — QNTA CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biotechnology Innovations with Global Marketing Programs for Products Addressing Wellness & Multiple Conditions Including Covid-19 and Cancer: Quanta Inc.  Proprietary Polarization Biotechnology Using Quantum Mechanics to Create Powerful and Sustainable Healing Solutions. Serving Brands in Cannabis, Anti-Aging, Health and Wellness, Stress and Pain Management, Fitness and Brain Performance Enhancement. Subsidiary Medolife Rx Developing Escozine, a Proprietary Formulation Being Researched for Conditions Including COVID-19 and Cancer. Completed a study on Polarized Cannabidiol (CBD) Muscle Rub Product Demonstrating it is up to 604.7% Stronger Than Other Non-Polarized CBD Products Currently Available. Champion Skateboarder Tony Hawk Appearing in New Product Commercials.Quanta Inc., (OTCQB: QNTA) is an applied science company, recently up-listed to the OTCBQ market tier, that focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bioactivity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. QNTA specializes in potentiating rare, naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs.QNTA offers its technology as a platform to product makers through distribution channels as well as consumer products. QNTA serves brands in cannabis, anti-aging, health and wellness, stress management, pain management, fitness and brain performance enhancement. The QNTA CBD pain relief rub, is an all-natural CBD topical that consists of 13 natural elements including turmeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD), designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness in muscles and joints.QNTA subsidiary Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. QNTA lead clinical development programs include Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the QNTA polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. QNTA has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozineand is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.Through its subsidiary AELIA, QNTA manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. AELIA products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, the QNTA mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by QNTA and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, QNTA has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration. QNTA Announces Results of Comparative Study on Flagship CBD-based Muscle Rub and Competitor ProductsOn December 2nd QNTA subsidiary Medolife Rx announced it has completed a study on its polarized cannabidiol (CBD) muscle rub product, sold under the brand Aelia. The study reports that Aelia products are up to 604.7% stronger than with other non-polarized CBD products currently available on the market included in the test by analyzing the effectiveness of the product in reducing inflammation through the inhibition of cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) enzyme activity in the human body.QNTA identified 3 best-selling muscle rubs with CBD to perform a comparison study with Aelia CBD Muscle Rub. Samples were tested using COX-2 fluorescent assay (CAYMAN scientific) and read using SpectromaxID3 (Molecular devices). Data analyzing was supervised by third party scientist from BCN Biosciences, Elizabeh Singer, PhD. Data showed an increase from 97.7 up to 604.7% in inhibition of COX2 enzyme in the Aelia brand product when compared to other products in this study.The inhibition of the enzyme is believed to be an effective treatment for inflammation. CBD is being studied by various organizations for its potential role in COX-2 inhibition. Through the QNTA polarization process, the potency of the CBD in Medolife’s products is significantly increased, lending to the theory that inhibition of COX-2 enzymes by polarized CBD would result in the reduction of pain and inflammation.QNTA plans to further investigate the effectiveness of the polarization technology in different applications of pain relief, chemotherapy, ribosome-based drug development, and more. QNTA also conducted studies testing the efficacy of polarized CBD, polarized Ibuprofen, the Company’s lead drug candidate Escozine, and more. The results further suggest the success in which the polarization process increases the potency of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results and New UpdatesOn November 23rd QNTA held an investor conference call which included the following topics:• Bi-annual visit and filing with Ministry of Environment• Tony Hawk ad campaign• 257% increase in efficacy of Ibuprofen using proprietary polarization technique from internal study• Update on comparative study on CBD muscle rub, which showed a significant efficacy increase caused by polarization technology• Update on progress with the government of the Dominican Republic• Update on FINRA on the name and symbol change• Update on the AELIA comparative study• Update on Mexico distribution• Update on social media sales programs• Update on big box retailer conversations• New business verticals, such as polarized ribosomes.“The third quarter was uniquely important for Medolife as we continued to focus both on our relationship with the government of the Dominican Republic and monetizing the Escozine product line, as well as on increasing sales of our consumer Aelia product lines,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “As a full-scale life sciences company, navigating the regulatory frameworks of both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries is challenging and time consuming. That said, I could not be prouder of how far we have come in such a short time. We are on the precipice of a deal with the DR that would dramatically expedite the growth of our Escozine product line and open up new channels of distribution, enabling us to bring these medically beneficial products to patients globally. Additionally, our Aelia product line continues to see a great response from consumers, and we remain confident on our position with the FDA in our PIND filing. All in all, we are extremely confident about the future of Medolife.”“We have always strived for transparency and open communication with our current and potential investors. That is why we will be hosting a conference call next week. We plan to discuss the third quarter, current updates on the various aspects of the company, and address questions as much as possible. We encourage our shareholders to attend, and we look forward to the opportunity,” added Mikaelian.More details from the QNTA third quarter conference call can be found here: https://ir.quantrx.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/7480/medolife-rx-third-quarter-2021-conference-call  New Aelia Commercials Featuring Champion Skateboarder Tony HawkOn November 11th QNTA announced its upcoming release of commercials featuring product spokesperson Tony Hawk. One commercial was planned to air on multiple social media platforms in November, with a holiday-themed commercial to follow up beginning of December. Various still images from the photoshoot will also be featured across social media platforms.QNTA continues working with renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk as its product spokesperson for its Aelia line of pain management products. In August, QNTA participated in an in-person Vert Alert event, where it showcased its products to Olympic and pro athletes from all over the country, as well as the general public. Together, QNTA and Tony Hawk are excited to share the new content, with the goal to entertain and educate on the ingredients that have been polarized by Medolife’s proprietary process that increases the potency of the active ingredients by up to five times.In recent months, QNTA has demonstrated tremendous progress in both its clinical development program as well as its direct-to-consumer nutraceutical product portfolio. It is in the process of completing a pharmacokinetic (PK) study on its lead drug candidate Escozineper an instructional response from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it relates to the QNTA pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application for Escozine. Inside the Medolife Rx and AELIA lab