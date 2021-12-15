WolfePak Acquires ScoutFDC, a leader in Oil & Gas Production Field Data Capture and Surveillance
Cloud-Based Software to automate the collection, tracking, accounting, reporting, and analysis of Oil & Gas Production Data to WolfePak’s Oil & Gas SuiteABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABILENE, Texas, December 15, 2021 -- WolfePak Software, a leading provider of business automation cloud solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced the acquisition of the ScoutFDC product line from ScoutGroup, LLC.
ScoutFDC is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) product and mobile application that automates the collection, monitoring, reporting and analysis of oil & gas production data. Oil & Gas Upstream and Midstream operators utilize Scout to automate the collection of oilfield production data, manage field events, collect and report on flowback data, monitor daily production, manage daily allocations, and optimize load pickups.
“We are very excited to add ScoutFDC to WolfePak’s growing suite of Oil & Gas automation products. ScoutFDC enables WolfePak’s upstream and midstream customers to lower their operating costs, gain insights on operational efficiencies, make better business decisions and ensure that operational and regulatory reports are timely and accurate,” said Brent Rhymes, CEO of WolfePak Software, “We are also very excited that ScoutFDC integrates with WolfePak’s Oil and Gas Accounting system, providing our customers with a seamless and powerful tool presenting a consolidated view of the profitability of their producing properties.”
“Since 2014, ScoutFDC has provided cutting-edge production management software solutions to some of the top Oil & Gas companies, including several WolfePak customers,” said Paul Marino, CEO of ScoutGroup. “We are excited to be able to offer a fully integrated production automation and accounting solution to WolfePak’s customer base of over 2,000 oil and gas companies. We also look forward to working with the WolfePak team to continue to grow the ScoutFDC product line and execute on ScoutFDC’s roadmap.”
WolfePak is pleased to welcome ScoutFDC’s staff to its growing team of oil & gas software professionals. Paul Marino will join WolfePak as its General Manager of the ScoutFDC product group.
For more information on ScoutFDC, please contact sales@wolfepak.com.
About WolfePak Software
WolfePak Software offers business automation software products for oil and gas upstream and midstream customers, including E&P operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, and CPA firms. Located in Abilene, Texas, WolfePak serves over 2,000 customers throughout the United States and the world. With its staff of experienced software developers, CPAs, and oil and gas professionals, WolfePak has helped oil and gas companies streamline business operations, reduce operating costs, and increase their profitability since 1986. For more information, please visit www.wolfepak.com.
About ScoutGroup
Tulsa-based ScoutGroup, LLC, is the developer of Scout, the industry-advancing field data management solution. Delivered as a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Scout enables oil and gas operators to optimize data collection and reporting processes. For more information about Scout and to request a free demo, visit www.scoutfdc.com.
Brent Rhymes
WolfePak Software
+1 844-519-0467
sales@wolfepak.com