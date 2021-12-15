Riverina Gold Coast Estate launches Stage Three to meet high demand for land
The entry to Riverina Gold Coast Estate where 181 new homes will be built with exclusive access to resort-style amenities
A shortage of land on the Gold Coast in Australia is contributing to the quick sell-out of new Riverina Estate with Stage Three now released to the market
Riverina is truly one of the best opportunities for new housing land on the Gold Coast right now.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homebuyers are lining up for rare house blocks in the highly anticipated Stage Three of Riverina Gold Coast now released to the market.
— Riverina Gold Coast Estate Sales Manager Louka Vitale of ProjX Group
The release of Stage Three comes after more than half the estate has already sold, with all 26 house blocks in Stage One and 66 lots in Stage Two selling out within a few months of hitting the market.
More opportunities are now being offered in Stage Three of 62 house lots featuring the first of Riverina’s premium riverfront and lakefront addresses, with prices ranging from $520,000 to $1.15million.
Stage Three includes the majority of the remaining 89 lots in Riverina Gold Coast Estate, with the last 27 house blocks to be released in Stage Four at a later date.
The two remaining stages feature Riverina Gold Coast’s premium riverfront and lakefront addresses.
Stage Three includes seven absolute riverfront properties priced from $950,000, featuring direct access to the river and a 26-berth marina with deep water access to the ocean.
Thirteen absolute lakefront properties surrounding the 2.8 central feature lake in Stage Three are priced from $725,000, while 22 blocks backing onto lush green parkland start at $590,000.
The majority of house block sizes in Stage Three range from 375sqm to 505sqm, with prices starting at $520,000 for the smallest 300sqm block.
While construction on Stage Three is expected to start in January 2022, Stage One construction is due for completion with building expected to begin on Riverina Gold Coast Estate’s first homes early 2022.
Extensive construction for Stage Two is underway, with the property’s original villa demolished and bulk earthworks forecast for completion in April 2022.
Riverina Estate’s premium quality and prime location on the river in Central Gold Coast, along with the current shortage of new housing land across the region, have generated significant demand with locals snapping up most of the estate’s available lots in the first two stages.
Gold Coast residents and local builders purchased all 26 lots in Stage One and most of the 66 lots in Stage Two, with just a handful sold to Brisbane buyers.
Riverina Gold Coast Estate’s impressive masterplan features 430m of river frontage, a 2.8ha central lake, resort-style amenities and open green spaces at its prime location on the river at Carrara in Central Gold Coast, close to beaches and all the essential community infrastructure.
An expansive range of luxury lifestyle facilities will be incorporated throughout Riverina, including a 26-berth marina on the river and a state-of-the-art private residents club overlooking the lake with a cinema, café, library and gymnasium, plus a 25m swimming pool and children’s playground.
Managing the sales of Riverina Gold Coast Estate, Louka Vitale of ProjX Group said he was pleased to present Stage Three of 62 house lots to meet demand for land on the Gold Coast.
He said a shortage of land available on the Gold Coast for new home builds was contributing to the high demand, but said purchasers were making their decisions based on the quality of the masterplanned estate and its prime location.
“Yes, there is a shortage of land for new houses on the Gold Coast, but Riverina is appealing to homeowners because it offers them a unique opportunity to build a brand new home in a location with so much natural beauty, close to beaches and essential infrastructure,” Mr Vitale said.
“Riverina is only 10 minutes from Gold Coast’s beaches and popular retail and dining destinations, plus it has major shopping centres, schools and employment hubs close by, as well as quick and easy to access the motorway, yet it is still located in a private, serene part of the Gold Coast.
“There is huge demand for land on the Gold Coast, but particularly for the central area as there is very little available on the market. Riverina is truly one of the best opportunities for new housing land on the Gold Coast right now.”
Riverina Gold Coast is a 181-lot masterplan estate at Carrara in Central Gold Coast being delivered by leading Queensland developer Pointcorp.
With building covenants in place, Riverina Gold Coast residents can enjoy peace of mind knowing the security of building controls will maintain the quality of homes, with larger house blocks enabling land purchasers to build substantial, quality homes befitting of the prime coastal riverfront location.
Conveniently located just 1km from the Pacific Motorway for quick access to the north or south, Riverina is just 10 minutes from the beach, a 30 minute drive from the Gold Coast Airport, 13 minutes from Robina Town Centre and Brisbane City is less than an hour away.
Potential buyers are invited to visit the land sales display suite at the Riverina Gold Coast development site at 74 Riverview Road, Carrara, to speak with an agent and get an idea of what the estate will look like once the development is complete.
For sales information and to make an appointment to visit the Riverina Gold Coast Land Sales Display Suite, phone ProjX Group on 1800 955 945 or visit www.riverinabypointcorp.com.au.
