Noah Launches Down Payment Assistance to Help Home Buyers in Competitive Real Estate Market
Improve home purchasing power and avoid costly PMI payments
By partnering with lenders, agents and proptech platforms, we have an opportunity to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s fiercely competitive real estate market has created huge obstacles for first-time home buyers. According to the National Association of Realtors, in the Spring of 2021 over half of home buyers put at least 20% down on their new homes. To help home shoppers purchase homes and begin building housing wealth, Noah, a modern home finance company, today announces it is launching Down Payment Assistance.
Since 2017, Noah has helped homeowners access home equity and continue building home equity wealth with its first product, Home Equity Access. Noah offers a unique financing model: it invests in homes, alongside the homeowner, providing upfront cash in exchange for a portion of the home’s future appreciation. Noah has invested in over $450M of homes via its platform, and is now applying the shared equity model to help home buyers.
Record appreciation in the housing market has driven an even greater need. A recent study by Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies reported that Down Payment Assistance programs like Noah’s could enable approximately 6.6 million households to become homeowners with assistance between $25,000 to $100,000. To maximize the company’s impact, Noah offers up to 75% of the funds towards a down payment at the time of purchase - up to $500,000 towards the purchase of a home.
How the Down Payment Assistance Program (DPA) Works
Noah provides upfront funding to help home buyers reach or exceed the 20% down threshold in exchange for a share of the home’s future appreciation. Since DPA is an investment, not a loan, home buyers are not required to make monthly payments to Noah. Unlike existing down payment assistance programs administered by government or local agencies, there are no income or purchase price limitations. Noah aims to serve a wide audience with funding for homes ranging from $175,000 to $3,500,000 in value.
Benefits of Down Payment Assistance
1. Make a Stronger Offer. Buyers with larger down payments are often perceived as lower risk to sellers.
2. Access Lower Mortgage Rates and Reduce Monthly Payments. Meeting the 20% down payment threshold often qualifies the buyer for lower mortgage rates, which can save thousands of dollars each year.
3. Avoid PMI Requirements. Private Mortgage Insurance is a costly requirement for first time home buyers purchasing a home with less than 20% down.
4. Improve Purchasing Power. A larger down payment means buyers may be able to afford a more expensive home with the same monthly payments.
In conjunction with offering down payment funds, Noah connects home buyers with participating mortgage lenders to help make their dream home a reality. “By partnering with lenders, agents and proptech platforms, we have an opportunity to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans,” said Sahil Gupta, founder of the firm.
Applying for Down Payment Assistance is designed to be easy. If you are a potential home buyer interested in Noah’s Down Payment Assistance program, learn more at noah.co.
About Noah
Noah is a modern home finance company whose mission is to help people prosper through homeownership. Launched in 2017, Noah’s first product was Home Equity Access, designed to help existing homeowners tap into their home equity without taking on additional debt. The company has applied its innovative home equity sharing model to help home shoppers become homeowners with Down Payment Assistance. Noah’s investors include Union Square Ventures, Breega Capital, Techstars and others. For more information, visit noah.co.
