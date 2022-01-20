Las Vegas Timeshare Deeds to Change Owners Prepared by Deed and Record
Change in owners is needed due to marriage, divorce, for an outright gift, to add-or-remove a co-owner and to fund a trust.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recorded deed is required to change owners of a timeshare located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Change in timeshare owners is needed due to marriage, divorce, for an outright gift, to add-or-remove a co-owner and to fund a trust. Change is by deed. A deed is a piece of paper that has the owner’s signature stating the current owner’s intent to transfer the timeshare to another person.
Deed and Record prepares deeds for Las Vegas timeshares. The Clark County recorder’s office keeps track of timeshare owners in Las Vegas. The Clark County recorder has the final say on who owns a timeshare in Las Vegas.
The Clark County recorder’s office will only change its owner database upon the receipt of a properly prepared deed. After a deed is recorded with the Clark County recorder, the recorded deed is forwarded to the timeshare company to update their records of owners.
This press release is provided by Mark W. Bidwell. Office is at 4952 Warner Avenue, Suite 235, Huntington Beach, CA 92649. Phone number is 714-846-2888. Mr. Bidwell markets through a website, DeedAndRecord.com.
