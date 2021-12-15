Search Solution Group Named One the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Charlotte, North Carolina
We are proud to have created an environment where employees are valued and empowered to do great work. This recognition validates what we strive to achieve through our culture and core values.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Solution Group is a proud winner of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021. Recently announced as a new region of the competition, Charlotte, North Carolina is now officially recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Search Solution Group is honored to be considered one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, which celebrates business achievement by enriching the lives of their employees.
— Dave Holtzman, President, Search Solution Group
BEST AND BRIGHTEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR®
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a celebration of organizations providing exceptional work environments to their employees. With over 20 years of vetting our national business community, this award is based on a multitude of factors that assess overall employee satisfaction. High-scoring organizations - the winners of the contest - show high employee retention, fulfillment in job responsibilities, and commonly shared visions. As exclaimed by the Best and the Brightest, their mantra remains “Better Business. Richer Lives. Stronger Communities.”
PROGRAMS AND COMMUNITY PURPOSE
The mission behind the Best and Brightest programs is to enhance business communities through honoring a commitment to excellence. By offering opportunities for companies to showcase their progressive work environment, the initiative further encourages positive corporate culture. In the end, the Best and Brightest programs generate community enrichment by honoring local business strength.
SELECTION PROCESS
Determined on an annual basis, winners are based on trending research of current market conditions. This is also paired with applicant responses to noteworthy labor topics, such as:
• Transparent Communication & Goals
• Healthcare Benefits & Employee Perks
• Diversity and Inclusion
• Employee Recognition & Internal Promotional Opportunities
• Educational Development & Reimbursement
• Corporate Culture
• Work-Life Balance
All factors utilized are identified through human resource best practices and decades of benchmarks set forth by employment-providing leaders. Illustrated best by the President and CEO, Jennifer Kluge, she explained that the Best and Brightest “is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first,”
CONNECTING AND CELEBRATING WITH THE WINNERS
During the week of January 24, 2022, the winners for the Best and Brightest awards will be honored over the weeklong virtual celebration of Illuminate Business Summit. Filled with education and fueled with engagement, this nationwide digital conference will explore the foundation behind today’s best and brightest in the business.
ABOUT SEARCH SOLUTION GROUP
For decades, Search Solution Group has built a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of top-level talent. Their recruiters have an unmatched ability to consult with clients and candidates alike. Through a rigorous vetting process, SSG provides only the best matches for unique business needs. Search Solution Group has built a proven track record of unparalleled success in order to become a leader across every industry and job function.
Chris Kirby
Search Solution Group
+1 980-430-1854
