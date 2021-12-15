Field Services, Lifecycle Management and Cybersecurity Consolidated into ITsavvy’s Advanced Solutions Group

ITsavvy is integrating 3 key service offerings into its Advanced Solutions Group. The move will maximize the client benefits of these solutions and service.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the leading complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that it is integrating its Field Services, Lifecycle Management and Cybersecurity offerings into the company’s existing Advanced Solutions Group (ASG). The move will maximize the client benefits of these solutions and service.

Bill Santos, leader of the Advanced Solutions Group, explained, “These three strategic capabilities, in particular, are growing in demand and becoming part of larger solutions requested by our clients. They help organizations adapt to the changing economic and workforce landscapes.” The solutions and service slated for integration include:

• Field Services: Every ITsavvy field service project starts with a Field Services Assessment to define the optimal solution and develop an execution plan. Through the field service portal, clients can track tasks and locations. ITsavvy has access to 10,000+ field technicians that perform a range of professional tasks at client locations across the globe. Services include structured cabling, break/fix, retail IT, audio visual, technology refresh and rollouts, and staff augmentation.

• Lifecycle Management: ITsavvy provides comprehensive support for IT infrastructure; deploying best-of-breed lifecycle management expertise to save clients time and reduce costs. The focus is on keeping business-critical applications--software, hardware, and more-- running efficiently. Features include an Asset Management Tool that allows clients to track and manage assets in one secure area across manufacturers, contracts, serial numbers, hardware, and software. The Renewal Dashboard protects against gaps in service—allowing clients to quickly see pending contract expirations. ITsavvy offers Lifecycle Management as a value-add for all clients through its partner-certified experts.

• Cybersecurity: ITsavvy’s network of world-class cyber partners monitors, detects, and responds to threats 24/7. ITsavvy takes a proactive approach to cybersecurity and recommends technology to improve cyber posture, assist in migration and implementation, and monitor operations from a fully-equipped cybersecurity center. Services include: threat detection and incident response, identity management, data management and intelligence, cloud security, email security and security awareness training.

“Our breadth of capabilities enables us to be a strategic partner to clients who may have previously had to coordinate with a VAR, an MSP and one or more cybersecurity firms,” Santos added. ”By consolidating these capabilities into the ASG organization, ITsavvy can more effectively respond to a broader set of client challenges and solutions.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company's user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago's Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C.


