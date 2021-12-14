Middlesex Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007163
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/14/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Volkstown Road, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Ross Giovanniello
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/13/2021, The Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks initiated an investigation of a reported Domestic Violence Incident. Investigation on 12/14/2021 cumulated and it was determined Ross Giovanniello had committed the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault when on 12/12/2021, Giovanniello assaulted a household member.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov