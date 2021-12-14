Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A3007163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Casey Ross                         

STATION: Middlesex             

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Volkstown Road, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Ross Giovanniello                                    

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/13/2021, The Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks initiated an investigation of a reported Domestic Violence Incident. Investigation on 12/14/2021 cumulated and it was determined Ross Giovanniello had committed the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault when on 12/12/2021, Giovanniello assaulted a household member.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2021 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

