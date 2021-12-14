Middlesex Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A3007163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Volkstown Road, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Ross Giovanniello

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/13/2021, The Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks initiated an investigation of a reported Domestic Violence Incident. Investigation on 12/14/2021 cumulated and it was determined Ross Giovanniello had committed the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault when on 12/12/2021, Giovanniello assaulted a household member.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

