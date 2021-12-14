DOT News Release: 24/7 LANE CLOSURE FOR HONOLULU-BOUND WILSON TUNNEL ON LIKELIKE HIGHWAY

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces a 24/7 closure of the left lane of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the Wilson Tunnel beginning Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The closure will remain in place until emergency repairs are completed.

To safely setup the 24/7 closure, there will be a full closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction beginning at 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13. The right lane of Likelike Highway in the tunnel will be reopened before the start of peak morning traffic.

The closure is to repair eight ceiling rods that did not pass routine tunnel inspection. HDOT will conduct additional inspections of the ceiling rods during the emergency repairs.

The rods are made of stainless steel and provide support to the tunnel ceiling. There are more than 350 rods in each tunnel. The rods requiring repair are not the same rods that were replaced in 2015. More information on the 2015 repairs can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/wilson-tunnel-repairs-complete-likelike-highway-to-fully-reopen-thursday-morning/

The speed limit through the tunnel will remain at 35 mph, but it may be lowered when there is active construction. Motorists are advised to drive with caution. Updates will be posted to HDOT’s website and social media sites.

