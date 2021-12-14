Submit Release
DOT News Release: FULL CLOSURE OF TOWNBOUND LIKELIKE HIGHWAY AT THE H-3 ONRAMP IN KANEOHE DEC. 14 – 12 PM TO 4 PM

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is closing Likelike Highway townbound at Wilson Tunnel from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The closure is to install barriers to protect the shoring being used in the emergency ceiling rod repairs. During this closure, motorists will be detoured to the Halawa/Honolulu-bound H-3 Freeway.

A 24/7 closure of the left lane of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the Wilson Tunnel will remain in place until emergency repairs are completed. A timeframe for the repairs will be estimated upon completion of inspections of the stainless-steel rods that support the tunnel ceiling.

A previous news release on the Wilson Tunnel emergency repairs can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2021/12/13/24-7-lane-closure-for-honolulu-bound-wilson-tunnel-on-likelike-highway/

Pictures of the shoring installed during the Dec. 13 full closure can be found at:

http://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/wilson-tunnel-12132021-1-scaled.jpg

http://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/wilson-tunnel-12132021-2-scaled.jpg

Due to limited space within the tunnel the speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph. Motorists are advised to drive with caution. Updates will be posted to HDOT’s website and social media sites.

