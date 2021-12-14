​PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) Project in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) intersection safety improvements and resurfacing project in Lancaster County. This 9.1-mile project extends from Route 896 to Route 772 in East Lampeter, Leacock, Paradise, and Salisbury townships.

The purpose of this project is to improve turning movements, signing, pavement markings, and traffic signalization to provide for continued safe movement along the corridor as well as to preserve and extend the life of the existing pavement along Route 30.

Corridor-wide improvements will include resurfacing as well as signing, pavement marking, guide rail, storm drain, and ADA curb ramp upgrades. Select intersection improvements will include the following:

• Route 30 at Route 896 – Installation of new decorative stamped asphalt crosswalks and reconstruction of the existing traffic signal with decorative mast arm poles.

• Route 30 at Ronks Road – Installation of new advance signal ahead flashing warning device along eastbound Route 30 and upgrades to existing ADA curb ramps.

• Route 30 at Singer Avenue – Pavement widening in the northwest, southwest, and southeast quadrants, installation of a new traffic signal with advance signal ahead flashing warning devices in both directions along Route 30, and installation of ADA curb ramps.

• Route 30 at Belmont Road – Pavement widening in the northwest and southeast quadrants, reconstruction of the existing traffic signal with new advance signal ahead flashing warning devices in both directions along Route 30, and installation of ADA curb ramps.

• Route 30 at Vintage Road – Removal of existing pavement and new pavement widening in the southeast quadrant and installation of new plain cement concrete curb and storm drain system (inlet and pipe) in the northwest quadrant.

• Route 30 at N. Kinzer Road – Construction of a new connector road between Route 30 and N. Kinzer Road (N. Kinzer Road Connector), removal of the existing N. Kinzer Road access to Route 30, construction of a new cul-de-sac along N. Kinzer Road, and installation of new plain cement concrete curb.

• Route 30 at Brackbill Road – Installation of new advance signal ahead flashing warning devices in both directions along Route 30 and upgrades to existing ADA curb ramps.

• Route 30 at Route 772 – Installation of new advance signal ahead flashing warning devices in both directions along Route 30.

The project is currently in design, and construction work is anticipated to take 20 months beginning in the 2023 construction season.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online through January 31,2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, Dan Rocuskie, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6181 or email at drocuskie@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four- and Twelve-Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###