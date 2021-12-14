Submit Release
I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Vanport Bridge Inspection Wednesday in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) Vanport Bridge over the Ohio River in Vanport Township, Beaver County, will occur Wednesday, December 15 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the Vanport Bridge in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to allow crews to conduct routine bridge inspection activities.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area. Remember, work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

