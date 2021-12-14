Submit Release
Route 2006 East Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project Online Public Meeting Thursday Night

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual public meeting on the Route 2006 East Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 16.

This project involves the replacement of the SR 2006 Section L03 (East Washington Street) Bridge over Neshannock Creek which is located between the intersections with East Street and Route 108 (Croton Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County.

The existing two-span elliptical reinforced concrete arch bridge will be replaced with a two-span precast spread box beam bridge. The proposed abutments will be placed behind the existing walls and the existing pier will be replaced.  The proposed structure will maintain four 10-foot wide lanes and a 10-foot wide sidewalk on each side.  There will be minor roadway approach work to tie into the new bridge deck.  The existing light poles will be reset on the proposed bridge and architectural treatments will be incorporated into the new structure.  The project is anticipated to begin construction in 2023 with a roadway closure and detour.

The virtual public meeting will include a short presentation giving an overview of the project and its impacts as well as provide an opportunity for the public to ask the Project Team questions.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Date: Thursday, December, 16 2021

Location: Online only, link available online

To join the meeting, click the following link:

East Washington Bridge Replacement

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the meeting will be held online only. Those unable to access the meeting or comment form online may give feedback by contacting the PennDOT Project Manager Alex Townsend, P.E. at 412-429-4922 or aletownsen@pa.gov.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

