Mayor Bowser to Deploy District Snow Team Tonight in Preparation for Light Rush Hour Snowfall on Wednesday Morning

(Washington, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team starting at 7 pm to spread the “hot mix,” a solution of brine and beet juice, along roadways within the National Highway System, e.g., I-295, I-395, in advance of snow, and possibly rain, predicted to fall Wednesday starting between 1 am and 4 am. Tonight’s forecast is also expected to produce overnight wind chill values bottoming out in the upper 20’s. Therefore, the District’s Hypothermia Alert will be activated at 7 pm. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or (202) 399-7093 if they see someone in need of shelter.

Air and pavement temperatures are expected to drop between 30° - 35° F overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. While overnight air and pavement temperatures are expected to hover at freezing, they will rise later in the day on Wednesday. The most recent forecast predicts one-half to one inch of snow may accumulate. Motorists traveling during Wednesday’s morning rush hours are asked to slow down and drive cautiously.

This is expected to be the District’s first snowfall of the season so Mayor Bowser urges residents and businesses to use this opportunity to make sure they are prepared for winter weather. If the weather prediction indicates a significant accumulation of snow, the Mayor may declare a snow emergency. Whenever possible, a snow emergency declaration will be made before the snow event begins to give businesses enough time to prepare their expanded outdoor spaces for inclement weather. Once a snow emergency is in effect, businesses may not utilize their streatery or parklet.

Residential and commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of the storm. Through the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program, qualified residents will be exempt from this requirement if they own and live in their own homes (single-family or apartment building with no more than three units) and are 65 years old or older and/or living with a disability. Residents may call 311 to apply.

The District Snow Team also encourages residents and commercial property owners to apply abrasives such as rock salt, deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter to the sidewalks around their properties prior to snowfall to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls. The Snow Team uses pet friendly deicer on District pedestrian bridges.

The Department of Public Works leads the District Snow Team with support from the Department of Transportation, Department of General Services, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, Serve DC, and several other agencies.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. Residents may view Neighbor-2-Neighbor videos here for residents’ snow prep tips. ServeDC also urges residents to volunteer to clear their elderly and disabled neighbors’ sidewalks. Interested residents may register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team here