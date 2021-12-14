Better Cotton - releases bold target to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions 50% by 2030

Photo Credit: Better Cotton/Khaula Jamil; Location: Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab, Pakistan, 2019; Description: Farm-worker Ruksana Kausar (wife of Better Cotton Farmer) picking cotton in her family's cotton field.

Better Cotton the world’s largest certifier of cotton releases this new target as part of it's 2030 Strategy with four others to be announced by the end of 2022