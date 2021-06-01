Countdown to the launch of the 1st Round Britain Climate Challenge by electric paramotor
The Round Britain Climate Challenge – the first circumnavigation of mainland Britain by Sacha Dench with an electric paramotor will launch 18th June in Glasgow.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Round Britain Climate Challenge – the first circumnavigation of mainland Britain by Sacha Dench (UN Ambassador for Convention on Migratory Species, CMS and Founder of Conservation Without Borders ) with an electric paramotor - will be launched at an event at the Glasgow Science Centre on the 18th June 2021. This groundbreaking 3000 mile plus expedition will travel anti-clockwise around Britain, ending back in Glasgow around 6 weeks later.
Sacha will literally “take off” from the Glasgow area on the expedition during the week of 21st June.
The unique expedition is designed to inspire and excite the nation to get involved in tackling the climate crisis in the run up to COP26.
‘Human swan’ Sacha Dench, known for global expeditions with migratory species, turned her focus to climate change for this expedition after losing her family home in the Australian bushfires last year.
Sacha will be landing frequently, talking with, filming, and gathering information from industry, innovators and entrepreneurs, local heroes, communities, schools, farmers and individuals – anybody involved in addressing the effects of climate change in their areas. . A compilation of these stories will be presented at COP26 in Glasgow in November.
• Sacha will set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest (and first) flight around Britain in a paramotor. It will also be a first for an electric paramotor.
• A second world record attempt is a mass public call to get at least 140,000 people to sign up to CountUsIn, in a month during the expedition. On achieving this, every participant will be able to download their own Guinness World Record certificate saying they were part of this world record from Count Us in - one of the world’s fastest growing communities of people, organizations and platforms taking practical action on climate change.
Sacha says
“ Along with testing the capability of electric flight and challenging what we think is possible, I want to capture the imaginations of the young and old, rural and urban, and focus on answers to the climate crisis – not problems - and encourage everyone, to get involved.
We’re trying to answer the question Britain drove the Industrial Revolution, can we drive the Green Revolution too?
As well as investigating how climate change is affecting different regions of the country, we will be showing – in a visually stunning and exciting way - what is happing to help cut carbon and preserve and restore our environment. We’ll be finding the likely and unlikely heroes and discovering where and what works. “
ENDS
Key dates:
• June 18th at the Glasgow Science Centre Sacha, paramotor, all the ground crew, vehicles, equipment and support teams will be present
• The whole team – 4 electric vehicles, paramotors and camping gear will be based at Loch Lomond and available for photo opportunities/interviews on the 17th and 19th June
• Prior to arriving in Scotland the team and Sacha will be undertaking training on Dartmoor between 7th- 15th June. There may also be photo opportunities here (weather dependent)
Additional Background
• The expedition and Sacha’s progress will be tracked online here once the expedition starts: www.climatechallenge.live
• Photo and video content, live broadcasts, can be facilitated during the expedition care of the professional media team in the ground crew
• There will be opportunities for interviews at camp sites most evenings
• Email us to be notified of the launch event details in Glasgow
• There will be celebrities joining Sacha en-route, names to be announced.
About Sacha Dench
• UN Ambassador for the Convention on Migratory Species
• CEO, Conservation Without Borders
• Biologist, Conservationist, adventurer, motivational speaker
• First woman to receive prestigious Britannia Trophy in 50 years
• Freediving record holder,
• Woman of the Year 2017
• Environment Campaign of the Year 2017
• British Women Pilots Association Trophy 2017
• Green Swan Award, alongside Sir Tim Smit for ‘Making the seemingly impossible, virtually inevitable’.
For photo/interview opportunities contact:
Jackie Pedersen:
E: Jackie@newhope-eu.com
or
press@conservation-without-borders.org
Jackie Pedersen
Conservation Without Borders
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Expedition Trailer