PIONEERING HELIUM PRODUCTION IN CANADA
A global leader in helium production and recovery based in North America extends first helium plant in Canada.SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUBMIA, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Technology Corp is the first to build a helium well in Canada, and now, evolving with additional wells and upgrades. Helium in particular is a finite, non-renewable resource used in medical and research applications; which makes it expensive, and worth recovering.
Quantum Technology Corp. (QTC), is a leader in helium and hydrogen production and processing technologies; servicing institutes and companies globally since 1981. QTC recently concluded an extension of its helium production plant in Canada. The plant, designed, built and installed by QTC on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, is capable of processing in excess of 6MMscfd of helium-bearing gas, and produces high purity helium with a recovery rate in excess of 93%. Helium is compressed to over 3500PSI and loaded into tube trailers.
In addition to helium well exploration, QTC produces engineer-to-order helium recovery and purification systems; purifying helium to 99.9995% with helium cost savings upward of 95%.
QTC is in the process of designing and building several additional plants in North America.
Helium Gas Well in Canada