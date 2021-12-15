VAMPR Drops Holiday Gift With It's First Ever Plug-in
In Collaboration with MNTRANASHVILLE, TENNESSE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampr users are being treated with a special holiday gift this month. The award-winning music collaboration app is thanking their community of musicians and creatives with an exclusive and limited time only Mntra plugin. Vampr’s team has partnered with Montreal-based Mntra to construct a unique Vampr-branded virtual instrument called FRCTURE, which is a free download for users worldwide.
Mntra’s CEO, Brian D’Oliveira, says "Working with Vampr and giving back to the global musician community with this one-of-a-kind instrument has been a dream come true. We’re so proud to be able to give their users this very special creation, and can’t wait to hear what they make with it!”
“We wanted to share the holiday spirit with our over 1.1 million users in 190 countries, by bringing users together with the creative gift of a new music tool. Mntra’s virtual instruments are world-class and we want to see this incredible exclusive in as many studio setups as possible. We encourage users to share their creations with the #FRCTURE. We’ll be re-posting and sharing our favorites all throughout the holiday season,” adds CEO and co-founder of Vampr Josh Simons.
The sample-based instrument runs in Mntra’s free MNDALA engine. It includes 8 source sample maps including piano close, piano far, rogue bass, moving pad and more, and 50 presets. The sampled instruments utilized in the creation of FRCTURE were upright piano, Moog Rogue analog synthesizer, Prophet ‘08 analog synthesizer, and a Fostex X-28 tape recorder. Vampr users have received a promotional email with the link for the plugin, which can also be found on the Vampr blog.
About Vampr:
Launched in 2016, Vampr is the number one social-professional talent marketplace helping creatives and artists find people to collaborate with, create new music, and monetize their work - an essential network that grows with you every step of your journey. Founded by Australia’s The Music Network’s 30 Under 30 Power Player, Josh Simons, and multi-platinum songwriter/guitarist and tech entrepreneur, Baz Palmer, the award-winning app is home to over 1.1 million users in more than 190 countries. Vampr has helped musicians broker close to 7 million connections worldwide.
With the launch of Vampr Publishing and Vampr Pro, the company now represents over 50,000 songs for sync opportunities and provides artists with all their essential services, normally fragmented across multiple platforms. Vampr has been recognized with over 10 awards from various industry leaders including being named in Apple’s Best of Year and winning the SF MusicTech Summit. The company was recently nominated for a Music Week 2021 Award for Music Consumer Innovation alongside TikTok, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
About Mntra:
Founded by Brian D’Oliveira, Mntra is a small team of passionate creatives making next-generation virtual instruments from their Montreal studio. The Mntra team developed their own proprietary sampling engine called MNDALA which allows users to harness the full power of their ultrasonic instruments. The company currently offers eight instruments, all of which are designed with performance in mind.
Press Contact:
