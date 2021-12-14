Teaching outdoor skills courses scheduled this spring and summer

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sponsoring six courses on how to teach outdoor skills for K–12 teachers, naturalists and other educators this spring and summer.

Hands-on sessions (indoors and outside) will provide introductory skills instruction and development, teaching materials and lesson plans. The cost of each course varies. Create an account on the AEALearning website to find the cost, registration deadline and requirements for each course.

Scholastic Clay Target Program (Coach), Field Day: March 5 at Olofson Shooting Range, Polk City

Learn the requirements to become a certified youth shotgun sports coach in the Scholastic Clay Target Program. Participants must also register for the online SCTP coaches course (completion required between February 1-28, 2022) and the field day. Participants should plan to bring a 12 or 20 gauge shotgun, shells, and eye and ear protection to the field day.

Basic Paddling Skills, June 8-9 at Briggs Woods Park, Webster City

Participants will learn how to teach paddling skills to others through classroom and on-water (lake and river) instruction. Participants should dress for the weather, including fast-dry clothes and water shoes (or old sneakers that can get wet) and be prepared for mildly strenuous activity.

Introduction to Basic Outdoor Skills, June 14-15 at Big Creek State Park (Beach Shelter), Polk City

Participants will receive introductory instruction and lesson plans for planning outings, map reading, hiking, paddling, fishing, archery, campfire cooking and basic firearm safety/shooting.

Fish Iowa! Basic Fishing, June 23-24 at Kent Park Conservation Center, Oxford

Participants will learn to teach fish identification, fishing locations, casting techniques and cleaning and cooking fish. Participants will experience lake/pond fishing (including fishing from a kayak and/or canoe) and be introduced to other types of fishing. Peer teaching and small group work will be used to develop appropriate teaching strategies for individual teaching situations.

Archery, June 28 at Olofson Shooting Range, Polk City

Participants will learn basic archery and archery instructional skills, as well as maintenance of archery equipment. Participants will receive National Archery in the Schools instructional materials. Individuals who register for this class will receive information via email to register for the "Basic Archery Instructor" online course. (Completion required between June 21-27, 2022.)

Hunter Education, July 20-21 at Olofson Shooting Range, Polk City

Learn the requirements to become a certified hunter education instructor, including firearm handling and safety, hunter education class requirements and policies and procedures.

Educators can earn license renewal for all six courses. Graduate credit is also available for the Introduction to Basic Outdoor Skills and Fish Iowa! Basic Fishing sessions.

Register for the how to teach outdoor skills courses through the AEALearning website at https://aealearning. truenorthlogic.com/. You will be asked to create an account if you do not already have one. After you login, enter “outdoor skills” in the course search to find registration information for each course.