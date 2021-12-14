Benton County circuit move to impact electronic services for entire 30th circuit at end of year

Because eFiling will be unavailable, attorneys are encouraged to file pleadings that may have deadlines during the shutdown before noon December 27, 2021. For pleadings that need to be filed during the shutdown – warrants, search warrants, orders of protections, temporary restraining orders, involuntary commitments, or other emergency pleadings or pleadings that have filing deadlines during this time – attorneys should file with the circuit clerk by paper.

Rule 103.06 Electronic Filing Deadlines

(a) Electronic filing is permitted at all times when the electronic filing system is available. If the electronic filing system is unavailable at the time the user attempts to file a document, the registered user shall make reasonable efforts to file the document as soon as the unavailability ends.

(b) If a registered user believes the unavailability of the electronic filing system prevented a timely filing to the party's prejudice, the registered user may submit a motion to the court within ten days of the user's first unsuccessful attempt to file the document. The motion shall state the date and time of the first unsuccessful attempt to file the document electronically and why the delay was prejudicial.

(c) If the court determines that the unavailability of the electronic filing system prevented the court from receiving the filing, the court shall deem the document filed on the day that the user initially attempted to file the document.

(d) The filing deadline for any document filed electronically is 11:59:59 p.m. central time.

(e) A document is submitted for filing when the electronic filing system receives the document and sends a confirmation receipt to the filer. The electronic filing system will issue a confirmation receipt that includes the date and time.

(f) If the clerk accepts a document for filing, the date and time of filing entered in the case management system shall be the date and time the electronic filing system received the document. The electronic filing system will affix the date and time of filing on the document.