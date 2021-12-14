30 years of Continued Growth and Success, Monterey Financial Continues to Give Back to San Diego Community
Monterey Financial Is proud to support community organizations
for the past 20 years, we’ve partnered with various organizations that we feel can provide the most benefit to the local community as well as local small businesses. It’s a really rewarding experience”OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monterey feels fortunate to be a part of the local business and philanthropic community, and is dedicated to supporting the area that they have been a part of for 30+ years. Monterey's mission statement is about empowering every business with the ability to optimize their sales growth and cash recovery, and they are also invested in aiding and empowering their local community organizations to thrive as well.
— Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services
“Community outreach has always been important to our company. We’ve been very fortunate to see continued growth for three decades now, which wouldn’t be possible without a healthy and thriving community. That’s why for the past 20 years, we’ve partnered with various organizations that we feel can provide the most benefit to the local community as well as local small businesses. It’s a really rewarding experience; our employees all get involved which helps extend the impact we can have.” says Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services.
Monterey Financial is proud to support the following San Diego Community Organizations:
Homelessness and Hunger
● Operation Hope Vista (Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement) provides emergency winter shelter to families living in Vista and the surrounding area. Monterey contributes food and clothing to the operation.
● Brother Benno’s is a Foundation to see that no one in our area goes hungry, without shelter or clothing, no one goes without care and assistance to help guests attain self-sufficiency.
Youth
Activities
● The Boys and Girls Club is dedicated to inspiring, developing, and enriching young people to reach their fullest potential as confident, responsible, caring members of society.
● Oceanside Soccer Club provides an affordable, inclusive soccer environment that gives every child who wants to play the opportunity to play.
● Inland Valley Hurricanes provide the opportunity for economically challenged youth to play football and cheer.
● The Warriors Athletic Association is dedicated to continuing the legacy of the many great student-athletes out of Oceanside, CA.
Animal Outreach
● San Diego Humane Society has been saving animal lives and serving the community for 138 years and is proud to be the safety net for 90% of our region's lost, abused, and neglected animals.
● Peta is the largest animal rights organization globally, and Monterey Financial is proud to be a member.
Additional Organizations:
● The Susan G Komen foundation has a mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in the community and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.
● Asian Culture and Media Alliance promotes Asian culture and businesses through the power of the media. Monterey has supported the ACMA as a sponsor in their golf tournament.
Most recently, donations made by Monterey Financial to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund aided in deploying flexible resources to community-based organizations at the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis in San Diego County.
Monterey Financial has a long history of providing exemplary customer service, as evidenced by their A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. A trusted leader in loan servicing and delinquent debt recovery, financing, and more contact Monterey for inquiries here or call 1-800-456-2225.
About Monterey Financial Services
Monterey's mission statement: To empower every business with the ability to optimize
their sales growth and cash recovery. Monterey Financial Services has forged a reputation for unparalleled customer service, developing tailor-made capital solutions for businesses selling products and services to consumers. Solutions are built to fit clients’ requirements, whether they bundle Monterey services together or use what appeals to their specific needs. With services such as consumer finance, rent-to-own financing, loan servicing, custodial services, and delinquent debt collections, clients have the opportunity to profit from consumer receivables of all credit classifications and all stages of the receivables life cycle. With industry-leading results, Monterey remains committed to combining the best technology with its talented staff to achieve a primary objective for its clients to optimize portfolio performance. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.montereyfinancial.com.
