Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Post on Rolex Oyster and the Birth of Waterproof Watches
The post takes readers back in time to learn about the birth of waterproof technology and the leadership of the Rolex brand in this landmark innovation.
"Watches like Rolex are like poetry because in a tiny package they compress a lot of historical facts."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in Rolex watch repair, is proud to announce a new post on the historic Rolex Oyster and the birth of waterproof technology in the luxury watch industry. The post takes readers back in time to learn about the birth of waterproof technology and the leadership of the Rolex brand in this landmark innovation.
— Ron Gordon
"Watches like Rolex are like poetry because in a tiny package they compress a lot of historical facts," explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. "Our latest post explains the history behind the Rolex Oyster and the birth of waterproof technology in the luxury watch industry. Many Rolex watch owners collect vintage Rolex watches, and everyone is on the lookout for the 1926 first edition."
To read the new blog post, visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2021/12/first-waterproof/. The post explains the history behind the Rolex Oyster and how Rolex innovated in 1926. It even cites a woman who swam the English Channel with a Rolex on her wrist, thus establishing the connection between Rolex and underwater sports such as swiming. The post also points to both brand and blog websites where interested persons can learn more about the history behind the Rolex watch brand. Secondarily, persons who own either vintage or new Rolex watches are encouraged to bring their Rolexes into the New York City watch repair shop for a top-to-bottom inspection. Ron Gordon is an expert on the repair of Swiss watches and is eager to evaluate and given estimate on any potential repair. There is no greater tragedy in the world of watches, however, than a Rolex that is non-functioning and sits in a drawer rather than being on the wrist of a proud New Yorker.
Indeed, persons who own any type of Rolex are urged to visit the Rolex repair page at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/rolex-repair/. That page explains the basics of Rolex service. Even persons who are considering purchasing a used Rolex can reach out to Ron and request an evaluation of a watch prior to any sale; limitations and restrictions may apply.
ROLEX WATCH REPAIR IN NEW YORK CITY
Here is background on this release. Rolex is one of the most popular brands among residents of New York, New York. One of the reasons is that Rolex has an incredible history. History buffs love the inside story on this-or-that Rolex, including but not limited to the storied Rolex Datejust. Second, however, Rolex watches are incredible timepieces and their engineering allows them to be used for many applications, not just international air travel. Thus some New Yorkers have a watch they can put on their wrist not just to look great but to remind them of their next vacation by air to Europe, Africa, or China. Anyone who owns a Rolex watch and lives or works in New York, New York, should reach out for a full Rolex service and repair right here in New York City. With a convenient Midtown location, Ron Gordon Watch Repair makes it easy to drop off and pick up one’s Rolex and wear history right on their wrist.
ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR
Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.
