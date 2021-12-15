How to Remove, Add or Change an Owner of a “Timeshare,” “Interval” and “Vacation Plan” Located in Hawaii
Adding or removing a co-owner of a timeshare, the gift of a timeshare or adding a timeshare to a trust are all changes in ownership that require a deed.
Deeds are either grant deeds or quitclaim deeds. A grant deed guarantees valid title and disclosure of debt. A quitclaim deed conveys real property “as is.” Either deed is appropriate to add or remove a co-owner of a timeshare, to gift a timeshare or to fund a timeshare into a trust. The deed must be recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances. The recorded deed is forwarded to the timeshare company to update their records of owners.
Persons who created a trust, must fund the trust to avoid probate. Trust funding is by a deed signed by the current owners that transfers their ownership to their trust. On death of the owners, a second deed transfers ownership out of the trust to a beneficiary of the trust.
In divorce, a deed removes one spouse as owner. The spouse not awarded the timeshare signs the deed. Removal a spouse is important because as long as both ex-spouses remain as owners, both have access to the timeshare and both are liable for the maintenance fees.
Deeds are also used to add friends or relatives as co-owners. Adding a new co-owner gives the new owner access to the timeshare. Adding new owners as joint tenants avoids probate on the death of a joint tenant owner.
Deeds are used to gift timeshares. A current owner no longer uses the timeshare, but continues to pay the annual maintenance fees. A win-win situation is to gift the timeshare to someone who will use the timeshare. The new owner has access and use to a timeshare in Hawaii. The prior owner is relieved of the obligation to pay maintenance fees.
