Franz Inc. Announces AllegroGraph Has No Log4j Security Exposure
AllegroGraph’s Security-first Approach to Graph Database and Knowledge Graph Solutions Avoids Log4j Security Vulnerability
We want to assure all of our customers that their products from Franz are not at risk of exposure from Log4j.”LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franz Inc. an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, today announced that all of its products including: AllegroGraph, Allegro CL, Allegro NFS and Gruff have no exposure to the security vulnerability from Log4j. Franz’s products have never used Log4j, unlike other Java based graph databases and products that are vulnerable to this security exploit.
— Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc.
Apache Log4j is a Java-based logging utility and is part of the Apache Logging Services, a project of the Apache Software Foundation. As reported by Wired News, “A vulnerability in the widely used logging library has become a full-blown security meltdown, affecting digital systems across the internet. Hackers are already attempting to exploit it, but even as fixes emerge, researchers warn that the flaw could have serious repercussions worldwide.”
According to Wired, “The problem lies in Log4j, a ubiquitous, open source Apache logging framework that developers use to keep a record of activity within an application. Security responders are scrambling to patch the bug, which can be easily exploited to take control of vulnerable systems remotely. At the same time, hackers are actively scanning the internet for affected systems. Some have already developed tools that automatically attempt to exploit the bug, as well as worms that can spread independently from one vulnerable system to another under the right conditions.”
“Decades of working with intelligence and government agencies has instilled a ‘security-first approach’ in all of our technology development,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO of Franz, Inc. “This exploit has the potential to affect any type of business or organization. We want to assure all of our customers that their products from Franz are not at risk of exposure from Log4j.”
Born from early architectural influence within national intelligence and defense agencies, AllegroGraph offers the highest level of security available from a graph database. Not only does AllegroGraph not use Log4j, but the product offers unrivaled security via Triple Attributes, which is designed to protect the most sensitive data within the flexible environment of a graph database.
Triple Attributes
Triple Attributes within AllegroGraph provides the necessary power and flexibility to address high-security data environments such as HIPAA access controls, privacy rules for banks and security models for policing, intelligence and government. In addition, AllegroGraph Triple Attribute Security is easier to use and provides more expressiveness than security methods in relational databases or property graph databases, while avoiding performance degradations.
“Triple attributes in AllegroGraph add a significant and complementary dimension to the RDF data model,” said Dr. Parsa Mirhaji, Director of Center for Health Data Innovations at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center. “It extends property graphs to support an entirely new array of use-cases and functionalities that were not possible before, but most importantly enables implementation of fine grained security built directly into the storage layer.”
AllegroGraph is utilized by dozens of the top Fortune 500 companies worldwide in industries such as finance, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, technology among others.
AllegroGraph FedShard™
Most AI applications and complex reasoning analytics require information from both databases and knowledge bases that contain domain information, taxonomies and ontologies in order to conduct queries. However, many large-scale knowledge bases cannot be sharded because they contain highly interconnected data. Franz’s patented FedShard technology shards data with any large-scale knowledge base – providing a novel way to shard knowledge bases without duplicating knowledge bases in every shard.
AllegroGraph efficiently combines partitioned data with domain knowledge through an innovative process that keeps as much of the data in RAM as possible to speed data access and fully utilize the processors of the query servers. This approach creates a modern analytic system that integrates data in context (ontologies, metadata, domain knowledge, terminology systems) and time (temporal relationships between components of data). The result is a rich functional and contextual integration of data suitable for large scale analytics, predictive modeling and artificial intelligence.
Gruff – Industry Leading No-code Knowledge Graph Visualization
AllegroGraph includes Gruff, the most advanced Knowledge Graph visualization application on the market, which is now integrated into AllegroGraph. Gruff enables users to create visual Knowledge Graphs that display data relationships in views that are driven by the user. Ad hoc and exploratory analysis can be performed by simply clicking on different graph nodes to answer questions. Gruff’s unique ‘Time Machine’ feature provides the capability to explore temporal context and connections within data. The visual query builder within Gruff empowers both novice and expert users to create simple to highly complex queries without writing any code.
Gruff is a browser-based application that does not require an additional download or application installation once AllegroGraph is installed. All AllegroGraph users need is a web browser and internet connection to login. This approach gives users the convenience to access Gruff from anywhere on any type of system, while also simplifying deployment and streamlining updates within enterprise environments. Work with Gruff at the Gruff Demo Site.
About Franz Inc.
Franz Inc. is an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology with expert knowledge in developing and deploying Knowledge Graph solutions. The foundation for Knowledge Graphs and AI lies in the facets of semantic technology provided by AllegroGraph and Allegro CL. AllegroGraph is a graph based platform that enables businesses to extract sophisticated decision insights and predictive analytics from highly complex, distributed data that cannot be uncovered with conventional databases. Unlike traditional relational databases or other NoSQL databases, AllegroGraph employs semantic graph technologies that process data with contextual and conceptual intelligence. AllegroGraph is able to run queries of unprecedented complexity to support predictive analytics that help organizations make more informed, real-time decisions. AllegroGraph is utilized by dozens of the top Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
