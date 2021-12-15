MERIDIAN MOBILE BARRIERS PROTECT CHRISTMAS PARADE CROWDS

Upland Parade Rose Parade TV Corner Rose Parade

POLICE COMPLIMENT MERIDIAN’S CUSTOMER SERVICE

US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of people filled the streets of Upland, California, for the annual Christmas Parade, safe in the knowledge that the downtown area was protected by vehicle barriers supplied by Meridian Rapid Defense Group.

The Upland Police Department worked with Meridian for weeks beforehand to ensure that the entire area of the parade route was secure from any possible vehicle intrusion.

Following the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where a driver purposely drove into the parade killing six people and injuring another 60, authorities worldwide have realized the importance of establishing a secure zone for such events.

Sgt. “Moe” Duran from Upland Police said, “Whether it’s an intentional act or an accidental act, with our parade we set out to provide the maximum amount of security for the people who are going to be watching or taking part in the parade.”

Before the event Meridian worked with Upland Police and city staff to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan which resulted in all intersections and locations, where a vehicle could enter, being guarded by Meridian’s unique mobile Archer 1200 vehicle barriers.

“One of the things I like about these barriers is that they're aesthetically pleasing,” said Sgt. Duran. “They're not a soreness to the eye. They don't look like the long concrete K Rails, and it doesn't look like you're driving into a battle bunker area.”

Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO said, “Upland is just one of the many parades we are protecting these days. Over the years, I’m proud to say, we have become the ‘go to’ team for cities to help to ensure their parade is as safe as it is enjoyable. Small or large parades, such as Pasadena’s Rose Parade, we do them all.”

The Meridian Archer 1200 Barrier is crash tested, Department of Homeland Security approved, and while weighing 700 lbs of American made steel its unique mobile design allows it to be quickly moved into position by just one person.

Sgt. Duran said, “The staff at Meridian have been great. We called them and asked for their advice. They shot us over the information. When we saw how the barrier worked, they then came out and demoed the product to show us how easy it is to move. And then they helped us set up and train our people.”

Meridian staff arrived before dawn on the day of the parade and quickly established the parade safety zone. Within a half an hour of the event winding up, the mobility of the barriers allowed the Upland downtown area to be reopened and it was soon business as usual.

“My recommendation for any organization that's going to be responsible for putting on an event and providing security is that they use the best tools to keep intrusions out,” said Sgt. Duran.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

