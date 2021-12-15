CoreRx Announces addition of Ryan McFarlane as Executive Director, Operational Excellence
Addition bolsters Executive Leadership TeamCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreRx is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Ryan McFarlane as Executive Director, Operational Excellence. Ryan will be implementing programs and business processes across CoreRx to create a best-in-class culture of engagement, accountability, and continuous improvement.
Ryan brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has held roles in Operations, Quality, Science and Technology, Marketing, OPEX and Business Management. Prior to CoreRx, Ryan held leadership roles with well-known CDMOs including Banner Pharmacaps, Patheon and Pii.
Mr. McFarlane commented, “I am looking forward to working with the leadership team to optimize everything we do at CoreRx to better serve our partners. Business changes quickly, our partners’ needs change quickly and the leadership team at CoreRx wants to ensure the needs of both the business and our partners are met. For this reason, we are investing in Operational Excellence to strengthen the market offerings that CoreRx is known for, while continuing to build capabilities for the future.”
About CoreRx:
CoreRx is a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical and commercial manufacturing needs, offering state of the art facilities to support customers’ supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms.
Keep on top of new developments at CoreRx by following www.linkedin.com/company/corerx-inc-more detailed information about the company can be found at www.corerxpharma.com.
Hank Nowak, Executive Director
CoreRx
+1 727-259-6950
email us here