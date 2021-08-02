Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CoreRx Announces New Leadership of Commercial Team

Leadership appointment follows expansion of Business Development team

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreRx is pleased to announcement the recent appointment of Hank Nowak as the Executive Director, Head of Global Business Development. As CoreRx grows its customer base in the U.S. and Internationally, Hank will lead the go-to-market strategy and business development efforts for the company. Hank joins us with over 30 years of commercial leadership experience in the pharmaceutical services industry, including with Pii, DSM Pharmaceuticals and Patheon.

The announcement follows the addition of several new territory Business Development Executives in the U.S., including Matthew Maki (Mid-Atlantic), Jinhoo Kim (Northern California), Dan Dennehy (Northeast), and Cindy Strauss (Southern California).

Mr. Nowak commented, “I am looking forward to collaborating with the leadership team, scientists and subject matter experts of CoreRx as we expand our market reach and work with pharmaceutical customers globally. Our approach allows us to have global reach with a local touch – one that is more responsive to our customers and allows us to engage in a meaningfully different way than other CDMOs.”

About CoreRx:
CoreRx is a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical and commercial manufacturing needs, offering state of the art facilities to support customers supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms.

Keep on top of new developments at CoreRx by following www.linkedin.com/company/corerx-inc-more detailed information about the company can be found at www.corerxpharma.com.



-end-

