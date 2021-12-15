Addiction and PTSD Recovery App Enhances Virtual Mental Healthcare with eHome Counseling Group
Tether is an easy-to-use personal daily interactive behavioral health program available on any digital device.
Tether by eHome app Addiction and PTSD Recovery App
Tether-Virtual Recovery System™ App Provides 24/7 Support Between Counseling Sessions
The combination of great counselors and a well-designed app ensures the best outcomes in the shortest time. Tether is an easy-to-use personal daily interactive behavioral health program.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHome Counseling Group, a nationwide, metrics-based, virtual mental health counseling company, has partnered with Freedom 365, a behavioral therapy app company, to provide 24/7 app support for eHome clients. Tether is an easy-to-use personal daily interactive behavioral health program available on any digital device. Tether provides clinically proven content and activities based in Cognitive Processing and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and delivers it in a convenient, confidential format. The Tether app is available for download on the Apple and Android stores.
— Brad Rex, President & CEO of eHome Counseling Group
Brad Rex, President and CEO of eHome Counseling Group, states, “No app can replace outstanding human counselors like we have at eHome Counseling. However, we believe an app like Tether can support clients between counseling sessions by providing measurement and tracking, education, accountability, and access to higher levels of care. The combination of great counselors and a well-designed app ensures the best outcomes in the shortest time.”
Tether app users receive short, daily educational and inspiration videos to support them on their recovery journey. The app includes exercises to uncover the root causes of addiction and PTSD combined with personal action plans, goal setting and a gratitude library to provide a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach. Periodic assessments ensure progress tracking and encouragement to stay in treatment. The PTSD version has twelve weeks of daily programming while the addiction version provides a full year of daily support.
“The Tether app has more than 500 searchable videos covering all aspects of addiction and post-traumatic stress. Someone with the Tether app always has help as close as their phone,” said Brian McAlister, founder of Freedom 365. “We took a very successful addiction and PTSD treatment program from our licensed treatment center and put it online in an easy to use and always accessible format.”
“Every study shows the pandemic has impacted mental health and increased the number of people with PTSD and substance abuse,” says Rex. “At eHome Counseling, our goal is to be the very best in virtual mental healthcare. Adding a state-of-the-art app like Tether ensures our clients are receiving the best care and outcomes available today. I encourage people to download the Tether app now and begin their journey to their very best life.”
About eHome Counseling Group
eHome Counseling Group is a nationwide virtual counseling network based in Orlando, FL. Services include individual counseling for all mental health conditions; specialized programs for PTSD and addiction treatment; and marriage and family counseling. All sessions are done through face-to-face video by outstanding, licensed, Masters level counselors on computer, tablet or smartphone. Therapy is completely confidential and can take place at home, work, school or wherever the client feels most comfortable. eHome Counseling accepts major insurance and also has affordable self-pay programs. eHome’s Client Care team personally takes care of every client and can be easily reached online, via email, or by phone. For more information, visit www.eHomeGroup.com.
About Freedom 365
Freedom 365 is an educational software development company focused on behavioral health based in El Paso, TX. Our award winning Virtual Recovery System™ takes the content and activities of a PTSD and substance use recovery program and offers it in an interactive digital experience that can be accessed privately – anytime, anywhere – from a phone, tablet or PC. By combining self-assessment tools with comprehensive “self-guided” recovery options, individuals can take the first step in exploring if they may be experiencing PTSD or substance use disorder, and learn evidence-based strategies for achieving long-term recovery without the stigma, cost or inconvenience of traditional treatment options. Our software provides a robust suite of customizable recovery support tools, as well as access to professional levels care For more information on Freedom 365, visit www.vrsFreedom365.com
Gina Carr
eHome Counseling Group
+1 770-241-7246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn