The Colorado Trial Lawyers Association Offers Video Mental Health Counseling as New Benefit for Members
Debbie Taussig, President of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association
Colorado Trial Lawyers Association
eHome Counseling Group Provides Convenient, Confidential New Service
In spite of recent education efforts, those in the legal profession continue to face higher rates of depression and substance abuse than the general public. I am happy to announce this partnership.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Trial Lawyers Association has selected eHome Counseling Group (www.eHomeGroup.com) as an approved member benefit to provide online face-to-face video counseling with licensed mental health therapists for their members.
— Debbie Taussig, President of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association
Recognizing the unique needs of legal professionals, eHome Counseling Group allows lawyers to have counseling sessions in the convenience of their home or office, without the time and hassle of driving to a counselor’s office.
Anonymity is maintained—no one is seen entering a counselor’s office. Sessions are discrete, completely confidential, and provided at a discounted rate for Colorado Trial Lawyers Association members and their families. Also, many major insurance carriers are accepted.
“In spite of recent education efforts those in the legal profession continue to face higher rates of depression and substance abuse than the general public,” said Debbie Taussig, President of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association. “In consideration of the distinctive needs of legal professionals, I am happy to announce this partnership to bring our members the professional, confidential and affordable resources they need.”
“Lawyers are often in stressful situations and have more mental distress than the general population, even prior to the pandemic,” stated Brad Rex, CEO of eHome Counseling Group. “Statistics show attorneys are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from depression than the general public, with a suicide rate double that of the general population. In addition, the ABA estimates 18% of all attorneys suffer from problem drinking, which is twice the national average. COVID-19 has made this worse. Our program provides private, affordable care with exceptional counselors to help reverse these trends.”
eHome Counseling’s unique video counseling approach connects Masters level counselors with clients through an easy, secure video link. The HIPAA-compliant platform allows connection by computer, tablet or phone, at work, home, school or while traveling. It is convenient, confidential, and cost effective.
In addition, eHome Counseling Group provides metrics to rapidly diagnose issues and track improvement. Through the Deep Mind Insight™ program, clients can receive an online assessment that quantitatively measures anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and other conditions.
A key factor for therapy success is high engagement between the client and counselor. eHome Counseling Group uses the Sixth Sense Counselor Engagement Model™ to select outstanding licensed Masters level counselors and match them with clients. The nationwide network of counselors are highly skilled and have deep specialization, creating a bond between clients and therapists that results in positive, proven outcomes.
Rex states, “Thanks to the foresight of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association leadership, we are bringing the best technologies, highest quality counselors, and most effective therapies available today to help Colorado Trial Lawyers Association members and their families achieve mental health excellence. I encourage members to take advantage of this new great benefit by contacting us today.”
Gina Carr
eHome Counseling Group
+1 770-241-7246
ginacarr@ehomegroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn