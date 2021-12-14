Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,434 in the last 365 days.

LENSEC Partners with ShotSpotter to Add Gunshot Detection Workflows to Robust Video Management Platform

LENSEC

ShotSpotter

LENSEC and ShotSpotter today announced a technology partnership that will see ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection technology integrate with LENSEC’s Perspective VMS

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LENSEC and ShotSpotter today announced a technology partnership that will see ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection technology integrate with LENSEC’s Perspective Video Management Software (PVMS)®. The two technologies combine to automate workflows within the PVMS platform to deliver crucial surveillance footage immediately after a gunshot is detected. This new integration saves law enforcement time in critical situations where every second matters.

Using ShotSpotter acoustic sensors and live IP camera feeds within PVMS, security professionals immediately have eyes on the area where a gunshot was detected. automated workflows within the PVMS platform direct cameras at the incident location and pull camera feeds closest to the site. PVMS also has a neighboring camera feature that allows other cameras located near the area of interest to capture and track individuals or objects such as fleeing vehicles. Whether it be a suspect or a victim, neighboring cameras provide constant monitoring of these individuals as they move through the area. All available tactical intelligence and live surveillance footage is compiled and can become immediately accessible.

The automated reactions allow first responders to respond directly to the injured parties without scrambling to find their location. Additionally, the tracking feature works on suspected shooters, allowing for continued live monitoring of fleeing individuals or vehicles. If the suspects were to leave the area, the footage captured from the scene allows law enforcement to quickly send out accurate BOLO profiles.

“The ShotSpotter and LENSEC integration has the potential to save lives based on the automated gunshot triggered workflows,” said Michael Trask, Director of North American Sales for LENSEC. “The quicker law enforcement can get eyes on suspects and victims, the quicker they can get to work.” This technology partnership fulfills both LENSEC’s and ShotSpotter’s shared mission – to contribute to a safer world.

janet fenner
Defined Marketing
+1 201-406-9844
email us here

You just read:

LENSEC Partners with ShotSpotter to Add Gunshot Detection Workflows to Robust Video Management Platform

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.