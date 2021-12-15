3forge simplifies unified data access across the trading ecosystem

Web Balancer and Web Manager tools seamlessly combine complex data streams and systems into a single process

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3forge, a leader in real-time and historical data visualization technology and complex workflows, has expanded its product platform with an integrated web balancer and web manager. These platform additions ensures that there is no downtime of mission critical use cases. Furthermore, these new components work hand in hand to make sure that the platform is impervious to growing number of users and data.

3forge’s web balancer is fully integrated with their AMI web server, automatically routing and distributing users across multiple web servers and removing the need for third-party tools or multiple interface layers. The enhanced functionality of the AMI server, combined with the dynamic expansion of web nodes, delivers a platform that is able to scale the number of live streaming users.

Ideally suited to support the needs of 3forge’s Tier 1 Banking clients, who require both centralized and distributed capabilities for users across the globe, the latest web manager has centralized storage of both user preferences and dashboards. Business users now benefit from one platform through which all settings are collated, managed and maintained. Their core reference data can be configured in one place and accessed globally, removing previous data siloes and encouraging user self-sufficiency.

Robert Cooke, Founder and CTO, commented: “We are excited to deliver the web balancer and web manager applications, to support the global needs of our clients. These tools, combined with the newly enhanced webserver capabilities allows for global realtime deployments with thousands of end-users with unparalleled performance while reducing cost”

About 3forge LLC

3forge continues to refine its scalable web-based enterprise platform, facilitating legacy application replacement, increasing productivity, reducing time to market while drastically cutting Total Cost of Ownership by 50 percent. 3forge is the market leader for Tier 1 real-time and historical data visualization across a myriad of use cases. In independent testing of the AMI platform by the Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC), the award-winning AMI exceeded the real-time performance of traditional heavyweight front ends. 3forge LLC is headquartered in New York, NY.

