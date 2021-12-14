Federal Aid Granted For Nine Tennessee Counties In Aftermath Of Devastating Weekend Tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced this morning President Joe Biden has granted an emergency declaration and will make federal assistance available to nine counties impacted in the state’s tornado outbreak on Dec. 10, and Dec. 11, 2021.

The emergency declaration makes Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties eligible for federal funding reimbursement for emergency measures taken in response to the disaster.

The declaration further directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide direct operational assistance, if necessary, to the declared counties.

In its response to Gov. Lee’s granting the declaration, FEMA indicated additional designations for assistance may be made available on further evaluation.

Gov. Lee also requested FEMA assistance for debris removal in the declared counties and said the state would seek a Major Disaster Declaration for qualifying jurisdictions, after local officials are able to complete a thorough assessment of storm damage.

A Major Disaster Declaration, if granted, could make FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs available to declared counties that qualify for federal help.

Tennessee experienced two lines of severe weather beginning Friday evening and into Saturday morning as a mass of warm, unstable air moved across the state. The storms produced at least seven tornadoes across west and middle Tennessee, claimed four lives in the state, and left more than 150,000 people without power at the severe weather’s peak.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has made a recovery web page available in an effort to help storm survivors find resources and support.

