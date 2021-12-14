THE IMMORTAL COLLECTION A RARE NFT JEWELRY INSPIRED BY PIECES WORN BY TUPAC SHAKUR AVAILABLE DECEMBER 15 VIA MAKERSPLACE
MakersPlace--the premier NFT marketplace for rare digital art--has teamed with the Estate of legendary artist Tupac Shakur for “The Immortal Collection.” Set for release December 15, this drop will feature an NFT jewelry collection based on some of Tupac’s most well-known pieces.
Marking the world’s first NFT authorized by The Shakur Estate, artists Impossible Brief and curators Digital Arts & Sciences were able to select pieces from his personal archives that had deep meanings and intentions attached to them. The four-piece Immortal Collection is connected to what Tupac saw in himself, in the stories he felt were worthy of telling, and what connects everyone to each other: ARTIST, ACTIVIST, SINNER, SAINT.
This artifact-based drop also serves as the first look at some of Tupac’s personal items being featured in the upcoming museum experience: Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free opening January 2022.
Information: https://makersplace.com/2pac/drops/the-immortal/
Images for editorial use only: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/43tyaw7h6a1d391/AADXdz1MspLGKZ9GjYnsme0Oa?dl=0
ARTIST: “2PAC- 2 Produce & Create”
Tupac is known for how he used acronyms as a tool to both educate and protest. 2PAC stands for 2 Produce And Create. His 2PAC ring stood for more than his “pka.” His ART became a human right shared by all and his lyrical content became a history he felt obligated to tell.
ACTIVIST: “Makaveli The Activist”
Tupac was an avid reader. One book he connected deeply with was “The Prince” by Niccolo Machiavelli which he came up with his pseudonym “Makaveli,” his alter ego through which he intended to create and express purely for himself, as opposed to his “2Pac” albums, which he created for everyone else. On the heels of releasing his diamond certified All Eyez On Me, Tupac recorded his final studio album as Makaveli The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. This bracelet was specifically commissioned by Tupac at that time.
SINNER: “Solitaire”
This piece features a Tupac-inspired “West Side” hand donning a solitaire diamond. Tupac wanted to be able to wear five carats to represent surviving the five bullets he was shot with at Quad Studios. He designed the ring to have three carats and wanted two earrings with one carat each. The reminder wasn’t about being shot but that despite feeling hopeless at times, you can’t give up.
SAINT: “Euphanasia Angel”
Upon his release from prison, Tupac started his own company called Euphanasia--combining the words “euphoria” and “euthanasia.” The logo and the medallion he designed was a Black angel holding a machine gun spitting piano keys to represent his lyrics and intellect were his weapons of choice. On the angel’s chest is Tupac’s pseudonym “Makaveli”. A ruby teardrop on the angel’s face represented fallen soldiers. Its size was meant as a tribute to Slick Rick. The chain on the necklace had broken so he used a hidden safety pin to hold it together.
About Tupac Shakur
Though his recording career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur is one of the most popular artists in music history, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide. In April of 2017, Tupac was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making him the first solo hip-hop artist to be recognized for inclusion in his first eligible year. Tupac also found success and critical acclaim as an actor, starring in films like Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlock’d, and Gang Related. Tupac’s life and legacy continue to impact and influence culture today, from a groundbreaking performance via hologram at the 2012 Coachella Music and Arts Festival to a spoken-word appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s critically praised 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly. In 2015, the GRAMMY Museum opened Tupac’s first museum exhibit, All Eyez on Me: The Writings of Tupac. Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free, a fully immersive, thought-provoking museum experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist will open on January 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Currently in production, FX will be releasing a multi part docuseries on Tupac and his mother Afeni in 2022.
About Digital Arts & Sciences
Digital Arts & Sciences is an NFT collective which specializes in creating NFT art and experiences for iconic IPs such as Tupac Shakur, Ernest Hemingway, Steve McQueen and more.
About Impossible Brief
Impossible Brief is a multidisciplinary creative studio based in London with a passion for pushing the boundaries in art production and its intersection with blockchain technology. Since 2016, Co-Founders James Zwadlo and Chris Levett went on to build the Impossible Brief brand by working with acts like The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Shakira and Adventure Club. This year, Impossible Brief broke world records by creating the artwork for the highest grossing sports NFT collection for renowned quarterback Patrick Mahomes and most expensive hoodie ever sold at auction by launching a highly-syndicated NFT streetwear fashion project called “Overpriced.” As creative visionaries, Impossible Brief has gone on to become an art leader in the NFT space, working with the likes of Lionel Messi, Allen Iverson, Snoop Dogg, The Harlem Globetrotters, Dak Prescott, Alex Ovechkin, Fernando Tatis Jr and Phil Ivey.
About MakersPlace
MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception, and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie’s auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.
