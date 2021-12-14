Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,440 in the last 365 days.

Geese left to waste in Franklin dumpster

 

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the waste of four Canada geese in the Southeast Region.

On Dec. 7, a concerned citizen reported the dead geese which had been dropped into a dumpster located at the corner of Main Street and Highway 91 in the southeast Idaho town of Franklin. Some of the breast meat had been removed from one goose; however, no attempts had been made to properly salvage meat from the other three.

According to Idaho Code 36-1202, hunters must take the edible portions of harvested game birds which in the case of waterfowl is the breast meat.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

 

You just read:

Geese left to waste in Franklin dumpster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.