Geese left to waste in Franklin dumpster

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the waste of four Canada geese in the Southeast Region.

On Dec. 7, a concerned citizen reported the dead geese which had been dropped into a dumpster located at the corner of Main Street and Highway 91 in the southeast Idaho town of Franklin. Some of the breast meat had been removed from one goose; however, no attempts had been made to properly salvage meat from the other three.

According to Idaho Code 36-1202, hunters must take the edible portions of harvested game birds which in the case of waterfowl is the breast meat.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.