Jeannetta Collier Awarded the ICN Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award While in Nairobi, Kenya

International speaker and trainer Jeannetta Collier was awarded by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West after an impactful event held in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Live Your BEST Life Nairobi Tour that took place in Nairobi, Kenya, on the 20th of November 2021, saw several delegates from the U.S. receive this prestigious award named after Dr. Astell Collins of Guyana. Among the awardees was Jeannetta Collier , who was honored for her passion for transforming individuals and organizational culture through personalized solutions and proven strategies.As a passionate transformer, Jeannetta wears many hats. She is proud to say she is the CEO of the founder of Imaginary Glass Ceiling She is a mindset transformational life coach and business strategist known for her 7figuremindset & 7figurebusinet. Additionally, Jeannetta is a certified Neuro Linguistics Programing (NLP) master coach, an international speaker, an investment strategist in real-estate and market trading, a philanthropist and much more. She has over 25 years of entrepreneurial expertise and has negotiated and facilitated several startups.Her parents taught her to dream big and that there was no limitation on her success. From a struggling teen mom to a successful entrepreneur, there is no deterring her from her destiny.Those moments in her growing up were so inspirational not only to her but also to her six siblings. Every person that she came across spoke positivity and power into her life. They gave her the ability to dream, live her life without fear, and give back to the community through acts of love.As a young adult, her first career opportunity was as an Asset Manager for a mid-sized real estate investment firm. She worked day and night to impress her bosses. It wasn’t unusual for her to spend her lunch breaks working overtime instead of socializing with her peers.Her goal was to rise to the top. With the work and effort, she had put in to stand out among the rest of the crowd, she thought she would be rewarded at the mid-year review, right? But that wasn’t the case. Instead, “lack of fitting in” remarks, met her and the same also became the main topic of conversation in the company. Still, this did not deter her. She worked her way up the ladder, claiming the title of Director of Operations in 2 short years.As a little girl, Jeannetta’s parents told her that whatever she could dream, she could do. No one told her any differently. Therefore, that was and still is her reality. She later jumped into politics for 8 years, started a mortgage company, and then got into commercial real estate. Both endeavors were quite successful.Jeannetta’s training has magnetized thousands across the globe. Through her knowledge of NLP and Human Development, she helps people flourish in the world with her philosophy that centers on understanding how people think and pushes them past their fears and into a zone of confidence.She has trained Over 3,200 entrepreneurs and realtors, had a turnover of over $50 Million in Commercial Real Estate, and Worked with Over 800 Startups.She has also been recognized as one of Dallas’s Most Notable People in North Texas. Her book, The Best YOU: A 365 Day Motivational Journey, has helped people worldwide.The Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader AwardDr. Astell Collins is Guyana's distinguished youth, Ambassador. He is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador and Global Representative for the Golden Rule International and Interfaith Peace-Building for the Caribbean States and its Territories.Dr. Collins is the C.E.O. of (Better Defined One) BD1 Leadership and was the youngest Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Guyana. His mission is to elevate mindsets and empower individuals for sustainable socio-economic upliftment.Dr. Astell accomplishes this through education, innovation, and collaboration with individuals and partner organizations. He is also the Youth Advisor for PANCAP Coordinating Unit (CARICOM) and was appointed as the Special Envoy Representative to the Government of Guyana on behalf of the United States Global Leadership Council.Dr. Collins is an exceptional thought leader and leadership strategist who has facilitated over 1000 seminars and speaking engagements nationally and internationally. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the South Africa "IKUSASA-Special Recognition Award," the United Nations "Golden Rule International Award," and the U.S.A. "International Champions of His Community Award.""A single purpose-driven entrepreneur has the potential to change the world. Imagine what a community of them can do."- Dr. Astell Collins.Dr. Astell was included within an elite group of world leaders as he was awarded the "Global Leadership Award" at Capitol Hill, Washington DC. Additionally, he received the World Civility Award and was appointed as a Civility Ambassador.Mrs. Collier was nominated and presented with the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award by iChange Nations(TM) Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West.Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations(TM) by the organization's President and Founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.iChange Nations(TM) is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally."Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world."- Dr. Clyde Rivers.Other awards and accomplishments by Jeannetta Collier includes:The Senate of the State of Texas, Keynote Speaker for Breast Cancer Awareness and Celebrating Women in Leadership, Masters in Commercial Properties MICP Designation, Vice President of Highland Village Rotary Club 2009-2010, Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Highland Village 1999-2006, Top Producer Award in 1st Real Estate $10M productivity, Star Awards for both Meals on Wheel and Habitat for Humanity and Executive Board Member for Communities in Schools for North Texas and N.E.W. Network of Executive Women.Jeannetta Collier is now in the company of several world leaders that have been awarded by the iChange Nations(TM) organization. Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.Mrs. Collier invites individuals to ask themselves this question. “Are you living up to your full potential?” If the answer is no, as many just might say, then challenge yourself to live a life of purpose. 