WIN TV Announces Massive Campaign for Breakthrough PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS by VITACANADA INC and AMAZING FOODS INC.

WIN TV Announces Massive Social Media Campaign for Revolutionary Breakthrough PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS by VITACANADA INC and AMAZING FOODS INC. STOCK SOARS!
BioNeutra Global Corp (OTCQB:BGACF)REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV NETWORK, a global television network with a revolutionary approach for anyone wishing to market any kind of product on a global basis is excited to announce that it will organize and launch a massive year long social media campaign as well as extensive television promotion for an equally revolutionary product called PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS.
The pet food space as all investors know is exploding on a global basis. WIN TV NETWORK through it's association with AMAZING FOODS INC, AND VITACANADA INC, (a wholly owned subsidiary of BIONEUTRA GLOBAL CORP A USA listed public company,) have created the first dog treat with an ingredient that is not only patented, but is the only ingredient that is approved by the FDA, Canada Health and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
The shares of the VITACANADA INC company soared on the news issued by the company. (read the full news release by clicking on the following link)
https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/dns/news/document/55645/content
The ingredient used in the PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS promotes the growth of healthy bacteria in the "gut" and colon of the animal which helps build up its immune system. PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS is the only dog treat in the world to offer this incredible advantage to its product. Check out all the great products and information on the following website.
www.puppylove.international
It's not only a pet food website but and entertainment site as well. Through its association with WIN TV NETWORK a new television network show is now in pre-production for a family oriented show that resembles a Japanese Game Show with very funny challenges that both the dog and their owner has to complete. Best of all there is $1,000,000 cash and prizes to be won. Auditions are now being held so if you are a dog owner go to www.puppylove.international
to find out more information.
The innovation that WIN TV NETWORK, VITA CANADA INC and AMAZING FOODS INC is astounding. For example not only does the PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS have impeccable science blended with nature but the PUPPY LOVE CLUB is like a Facebook for dogs and their owners from all over the world. It's also like a COSTCO club membership for the owners who can earn up to 35% cash back on their purchases through the years.
WIN TV's last social media campaign was for a product called 'NATURALLY SWEET" with a campaign named "KICK THE SUGAR" go "NATURALLY SWEET" elicited over 200 million responses in just over 4 months. WIN TV expects the PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS campaign to be many times that size over the year.
Baron Storm, CEO and Founder of WIN TV chuckles when asked about what the company is doing. "I have been involved in many projects over my career in marketing but this all natural, prebiotic sweetener that is a healthy answer to the poison of sugar is by far and away one of the best products I have ever come across." He says. "27 years of impeccable science, four clinical trials, patents and approvals in place from all three major health authorities, the FDA, Canada Health and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA, as well as approvals in India, Australia, China, Indonesia and elsewhere are already in place. Recently several global distribution points have been set up for a true global launch by VitaCanada Inc and it's parent company BioNeutra Global Corp." He added.
Anyone interested in looking at the company as an investment should realize that it is listed on the OTCQB market under the TICKER SYMBOL: BGACF and in Canada on the TSX exchange under the TICKER SYMBOL: BGA
Until now the company has been selling its sugar replacement product in bulk to over 200 global clients who make everything from, baby milk formula, ice cream to energy bars, to gummy candies, chocolate and beverages. Wherever sugar is used this product can be used to replace the sugar. The best part is that it is the best tasting (no bitter aftertaste like Stevia) it's all natural and "healthy" as it is prebiotic and aids in the essential gut and colon health of both humans and animals. It looks like honey, tastes like honey and has the consistency of honey.
If anyone would like to try it, its available on Shopify: Go to amazing-naturally-sweet.myshopify.com and order a jar to see why 200 million people responded to the "KICK THE SUGAR" go "NATURALLY SWEET" campaign.
The VITACANADA website is currently under construction and should be live in the middle of January 2022.
For anyone who manufactures any food product that uses sugar please contact us to look at how we can make your product healthier by using "VitaFiber" the best sugar alternative in the world.
