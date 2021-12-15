Youth Development a Major nFocus Solutions Emphasis
EINPresswire.com/ -- nFocus Solutions serves non-profit clients who depend on good reporting to build on their successes and effectively help their program participants set and meet goals. The company’s software platform, TraxSolutions®, is made up of modular tools these clients use to assist with their administration, tracking, and reporting functions. For programs designed around youth development work, this software can help administrators and organization leaders convert participant activity into data-backed outcome reporting.
“Many of our clients manage athletic programs, provide academic assistance, and facilitate community engagement,” observed nFocus President Ananda Roberts. “We see all of those as being crucial for youth development. TraxSolutions® gives program managers tools to track their outcomes and impress potential funders with their good work.”
Clients can use TraxSolutions® to assist them with attendance tracking, case management, and the administering of surveys to program participants.
Roberts added, “When our clients are working in a dependable software framework, they can ease their admin tasks from day to day and pull good reporting whenever it’s needed. Their programs require a lot of their time – with Trax running as it’s meant to, they have more time to spend with their participants.”
About nFocus Solutions
We give our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.
nFocus Solutions serves Public Sector organizations with software and training solutions that track and measure their performance.
Mark Joseph Mongilutz
“Many of our clients manage athletic programs, provide academic assistance, and facilitate community engagement,” observed nFocus President Ananda Roberts. “We see all of those as being crucial for youth development. TraxSolutions® gives program managers tools to track their outcomes and impress potential funders with their good work.”
Clients can use TraxSolutions® to assist them with attendance tracking, case management, and the administering of surveys to program participants.
Roberts added, “When our clients are working in a dependable software framework, they can ease their admin tasks from day to day and pull good reporting whenever it’s needed. Their programs require a lot of their time – with Trax running as it’s meant to, they have more time to spend with their participants.”
About nFocus Solutions
We give our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.
nFocus Solutions serves Public Sector organizations with software and training solutions that track and measure their performance.
Mark Joseph Mongilutz
nFocus Solutions
+ 16029549557
mmongilutz@nfocus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn