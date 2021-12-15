Youth Development a Major nFocus Solutions Emphasis

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nFocus Solutions serves non-profit clients who depend on good reporting to build on their successes and effectively help their program participants set and meet goals. The company’s software platform, TraxSolutions®, is made up of modular tools these clients use to assist with their administration, tracking, and reporting functions. For programs designed around youth development work, this software can help administrators and organization leaders convert participant activity into data-backed outcome reporting.

“Many of our clients manage athletic programs, provide academic assistance, and facilitate community engagement,” observed nFocus President Ananda Roberts. “We see all of those as being crucial for youth development. TraxSolutions® gives program managers tools to track their outcomes and impress potential funders with their good work.”

Clients can use TraxSolutions® to assist them with attendance tracking, case management, and the administering of surveys to program participants.

Roberts added, “When our clients are working in a dependable software framework, they can ease their admin tasks from day to day and pull good reporting whenever it’s needed. Their programs require a lot of their time – with Trax running as it’s meant to, they have more time to spend with their participants.”


About nFocus Solutions

We give our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.

nFocus Solutions serves Public Sector organizations with software and training solutions that track and measure their performance.

Mark Joseph Mongilutz
nFocus Solutions
+ 16029549557
mmongilutz@nfocus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Youth Development a Major nFocus Solutions Emphasis

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mark Joseph Mongilutz
nFocus Solutions
+ 16029549557 mmongilutz@nfocus.com
Company/Organization
nFocus Solutions
2355 East Camelback Road | Suite 250
Phoenix, Arizona, 85016
United States
+1 602-954-9557
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We give our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight. nFocus Solutions serves Public Sector organizations with software and training solutions that track and measure their performance.

More From This Author
Youth Development a Major nFocus Solutions Emphasis
Software Firm nFocus Solutions Looks to Hire New IT and Analyst Talent
Workforce Development With nFocus Solutions
View All Stories From This Author