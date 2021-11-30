Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,278 in the last 365 days.

Software Firm nFocus Solutions Looks to Hire New IT and Analyst Talent

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nFocus Solutions currently has open positions in the Analyst, Tech Support/Training, and Engineering fields. Though Phoenix-based, many nFocus employees work elsewhere in the country, with high-priority openings located in Leavenworth, Kansas, Orlando, FL and Fort Huachuca, Arizona, as well as in the headquarters office.

In servicing several important U.S. Government contracts and continuing to innovate performance management software for the non-profit sector, nFocus Solutions depends on the expertise and vast industry knowledge of its world-class technology professionals to produce viable products for its clients. Every bit as important are the support personnel, account managers, and systems analysts who ensure the technology is deployed seamlessly and proficiently utilized.

Ananda Roberts, President of nFocus Solutions, shared. “We’re fortunate to work for some of the greatest organizations in the world, there are brilliant people on the government side and many more with our non-profit clients, as well. Our standard is to deliver excellence and trust with every interaction, we work hard to ensure we do what we say and we deliver what we promise."

Resumes and career inquiries may be sent directly to Human Resources Manager Kelly Connelly: KConnelly@nfocus.com


About nFocus Solutions

We give our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.

nFocus Solutions serves Public Sector organizations with software and training services that improve their performance.

Mark Joseph Mongilutz
nFocus Solutions
+1 602-954-9557
mmongilutz@nfocus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Software Firm nFocus Solutions Looks to Hire New IT and Analyst Talent

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.