Violence against Women by the Houthis in Yemen highlighted in the plenary session of the European Parliament
Violence which is committed by the Houthis militia towards women and minorities is unbearable and the EU parliament should keep a close eye on this issue.”LONDON , UK , THE UNITED KINGDOM , December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday December 13th at 8h45p.m ,Mep Martusciello and member of the LiBE committee made a memorable speech in the last plenary session of 2021 of the European Parliament in Strasbourg in order to draw the attention of the president of the European Parliament as well as the members of the assembly to the escalating violence that women and girls are witnessing in Yemen under the Houthis militia rule .He added that a large number of activists and teachers are persecuted by the Houthis including 1180 women who have been imprisoned in 2021.Children are also held in prisons under very bad conditions.There is an extraordinary reported violence constantly committed against women in this country. Violence which is committed by the Houthis militia is unbearable and the EU parliament should keep a close eye on this issue .The Yemen crisis has been so long ignored by mainstream media .The crimes committed against women ,children, minorities and opposition leaders are a reminder that the Houthis have no respect for individual freedoms, religious freedom or gender equality. Women in Yemen are subject to discrimination, forced marriage, sexual violence and torture.
— Mep Fulvio Martusciello
The Yemeni population has been a victim of killing, torture, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest, enforced disappearance and child recruitment.The Houthi militia pursued a policy of impoverishment and starvation represented in stealing employee salaries, stealing humanitarian aid and selling it on the black market, in addition to preventing humanitarian aid from reaching its beneficiaries, which was documented by international organizations in reports, and turning Sanaa International Airport into a military barracks for bombing. Civil facilities and the reception of Iranian weapons in violation of Resolution 2216, and making ports such as the port of Hodeidah a base for boats and war mines to threaten international navigation, contrary to what was agreed upon in Stockholm, which enabled the Houthi group to commit more crimes and violations.
The Houthi militia has forcibly recruited more than 30,000 children since 2014, and used schools and educational facilities as training camps for minors. 9 civilians, including a minor, and there are still women and minors sentenced to death.
The Mep’s speech drew attention to the crimes and violations committed by the Houthi militia against women, which amounted to killing, physical assault, kidnapping and sexual violence. The number of detainees in the prisons of the Houthi militia is more than 1180 women, including civil society activists.It is expected that the EU parliament as well as the European Commission under the demand of 20 Meps in a joint letter follow the human rights situation in Yemen and support women and girls by imposing sanctions on the Houthi militia.
