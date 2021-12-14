Game, Fish and Parks Accepting Proposals for Spring Creek Restaurant Concession Operator

December 14, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – According to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP), entrepreneurs interested in operating a restaurant located within Spring Creek Recreation Area in central South Dakota can now begin submitting their proposals.

The prospectus for the operation of a restaurant in Spring Creek Recreation Area is now available online and through GFP. The prospectus details the terms and conditions under which interested operators may submit a proposal for consideration. It also includes a detailed business opportunity and the requirements necessary to submit a proposal. Required services include restaurant operation.

Proposals are due by 8 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2022.

A copy of the prospectus is available by contacting the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Division of Parks and Recreation at 523 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501 or at 605.773.3391. Printable versions of the prospectus are also available for free download from the Game, Fish and Parks website at gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/spring-creek-recreation-area.

Spring Creek Recreation Area is located 20 miles north of Pierre.