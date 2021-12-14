Anglers wanted: Fish Flaming Gorge derbies, win prizes.

Green River -

Fishing on Flaming Gorge Reservoir will be fun and potentially profitable for anglers registered for one or more of the fishing contests scheduled this winter. Two of the contests are targeting the abundant population of small lake trout in the reservoir and the third contest is targeting burbot. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is partnering with the derby sponsors and encouraging anglers to target these species to benefit trout, salmon and trophy lake trout fisheries in the reservoir. Anglers are reminded they have to be registered to be in the running for cash and prizes for each of these contests.

Two contests sponsored by Buckboard Marina are targeting the abundance of small lake trout in the reservoir. The Pupulation Control contest started Oct. 20 and runs through Jun. 12, 2022. The contest has several prize categories including payouts for submitting tagged lake trout. In preparation for the event, WGFD tagged 100 lake trout less than 25 inches for the contest this fall. For information about this contest click here. You will find more information, rules, and a tab where you can register. Your registration fee also puts you in the drawing for either a Camp Chef pellet grill donated by Camp Chef ($500 value) or $500 cash donated by Buckboard Marina. Buckboard is also sponsoring the Pupulation Domination contest from Feb.12-13, 2022. This contest will test angler’s skills as teams compete to catch the most pounds of lake trout less than 25 inches in two days. More information for the 2022 Pupulation Domination Contest will be posted soon.

Finally, the Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce, Mountain America Credit Union and Christenson’s Lakeshore Tackle are sponsoring the ever popular Burbot Bash from January 28-30, 2022. Thanks to great sponsorship, the Bash features large cash payouts and tons of other prizes for most, biggest, smallest, and tagged burbot categories. Check out burbotbash.com or www.facebook.com/BurbotBash for rules and online registration, beginning on Dec. 28th. You might be asking yourself, “Why is the Wyoming Game and Fish Department partnering with the contest sponsors?” The Department views these partnerships as a great opportunity to get the word out about the abundance of small lake trout and burbot in Flaming Gorge Reservoir and why we are concerned. Game and Fish Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath said: “We are concerned about the impacts small lake trout and burbot are having on the other fisheries in Flaming Gorge Reservoir, namely trout, salmon, smallmouth bass and trophy lake trout.” According to Walrath, Game and Fish is primarily concerned about the number of juvenile trout and salmon these predators are consuming. A reduction in the number of juvenile trout and salmon in the reservoir means fewer adult trout and salmon for anglers to catch and less forage for trophy lake trout. Anglers can learn more about reservoir management concerns, tips on catching each species, how to cook them, and related newsletters here. Anglers can acquire a copy of the Wyoming Fishing Regulations at any Game and Fish regional office, most license selling vendors, or at wgfd.wyo.gov. For questions and or more information call the Game and Fish Green River Regional Office at 307- 875-3223.

- WGFD -