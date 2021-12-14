Print a free copy of WY hunter education card

Changes are coming to the system Jan. 1

12/14/2021 3:13:39 PM

Cheyenne - Wyoming hunter education graduations — don’t delay printing a free replacement copy of your hunter education card by Dec. 31. In Wyoming, it’s a requirement that everyone born after Jan. 1, 1966 pass a hunter education course and carry proof of completion in the field whenever hunting.

“You can print as many copies as you need — one for your wallet, one for your hunting gear and a few extras just in case,” said Katie Simpson, hunter education coordinator for Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

In the new year, Game and Fish is moving to a different system for tracking hunter education certifications and classes. Beginning Jan. 1, copies of cards will be $10 and will come in a hard, more resilient style.

There’s another option for hunters to show proof afield in addition to cards. For many people who take hunter education in Wyoming, proof — by way of an individualized hunter education number — is printed on hunting licenses.

However, students who took the course years ago might not have a hunter education number linked to their licensing account. Those Wyoming graduates can submit a request on the hunter education webpage to get their number printed on future licenses. Requests will take up to four weeks to process.

Each year, nearly 5,000 kids and adults complete hunter education in Wyoming. The program is supported by up to 360 volunteer instructors statewide.

For questions about hunter education or to find a class nearby, visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Education/Hunter-Education.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -