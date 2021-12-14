Vandi Lynnae Announces Christmas Album ‘Holiday Healing’

I love Christmas, and I put a lot of my own family’s traditions and memories into these songs. . I love that the holiday season is a time to step away from the stress and hustle and bustle...”
— Vandi Lynnae

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 has been an impressive year for singer-songwriter Vandi Lynnae, who has continued to release a steady flow of singles, from heartfelt ballads to EDM remixes over the past twelve months. Her latest release, ‘Holiday Healing’, is a Christmas album that will be available on the 24th of December 2021. Throughout December, Lynnae will be releasing a Christmas-themed single every Friday leading up to the album release.

Like many, Vandi Lynnae is inspired by the festive period. “I love Christmas, and I put a lot of my own family’s traditions and memories into these songs. I love that the holiday season is a time to step away from the stress and hustle and bustle of everyday life and be with the people you love most. These songs celebrate the wonder of the season and togetherness. It is a time when people come together,” Lynnae explains. ‘Holiday Healing’ gave Lynnae a chance to cherish the joy of the season while incorporating it into her own signature sound, experimenting with genres and styles. The record features original Christmas tracks by Lynnae, and re-imaginings of Christmas classics like ‘Birthday of a King,’ ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ and ‘Away in the Manger.’ The digital album will also include three remixed tracks and an instrumental composition.

Opening the album is Vandi Lynnae’s own Christmas song ‘Party Like It’s Christmas Day,’ a fun and energetic introduction to the record, embellished with all the festive goodness of ringing bells and lyrical sing-along. Lynnae’s enchanting voice stands out, layered over harmonies and rhythmic cheer, a celebration of the album’s offerings. ‘Follow the Winter Star’ is an emotive contrast, with dreamy piano and haunting vocals, driven by the nostalgic feel of steady drums and accentuated by strings and bells.

Vandi Lynnae’s cover songs also take on a life of their own. In her version of ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ Lynnae’s mother, Bobbi Bye, features on the track. Shining a light on Bye’s operatic voice, the classic song is re-imagined with a landscape of choir, accompanied by the simplicity of strings, piano and acoustic guitar. This isn’t the only collaboration on the album, with Lynnae’s patron Lloyd Crain featuring on ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain,’ which embraces a Country feel.

Classic Christmas songs like ‘Come All Ye Faithful’ illustrate Lynnae’s skills of taking a wellloved song and giving it a complete makeover. With acoustic guitar and percussive instrumentation, the song is driven by a bouncing synth bass, tied together with emotive vocals and mesmerizing harmonies. Remixes like ‘My Gift Is You’ offer festive production, fully wrapped up with catchy melodies and dance-worthy beats, ready for any Christmas party.

‘Holiday Healing’ is an eclectic mix of genres and styles that exhibit Vandi Lynnae’s skills as a songwriter and a singer. Unafraid to experiment with her sound, Lynnae’s heart remains at the center of it all and this album is a gift for all those who listen.

LISTEN HERE https://vandilynnae.hearnow.com/holiday-healing
FIND VANDI LYNNAE HERE https://linktr.ee/VandiLynnae

Bobbi Bye
Vandi Lynnae
bobbibyesongwriter@gmail.com

